Lions Get Catastrophic Aidan Hutchinson Update Ahead of Bears Showdowns

The one team in the NFC North that the Chicago Bears have yet to square off against is the Detroit Lions, who captured their seventh win of the season against the New England Patriots in Germany in Week 10 and moved into a tie with the Bears atop the division, but the victory came at tremendous cost.

Lions superstar pass-rusher Aidan Hutchinson sustained a non-contact knee injury while celebrating a successful defensive play during the first half of the contest, which necessitated he exit the game. Reports began rolling in soon after, with the most recent coming from Tom Pelissero of The Ringer and Netflix Sports.

“Lions star DE Aidan Hutchinson suffered a significant knee injury, sources tell @ringer @netflix sports,” Pelissero wrote on X. “Imaging in Munich confirmed the injury to Hutchinson, whose right knee buckled as he celebrated a sack against the Patriots. He’s out for the season.”

The author will update this post.