Insider Gives Lions Grim Aidan Hutchinson Injury Update

Detroit Lions star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson left the team’s Week 10 matchup against the New England Patriots with what appears to be a serious knee injury. NFL Insider Ian Rapoport did not have a timeline or specifics on the injury yet, but he made it clear that the injury is not a good one and that he is likely to be out beyond Week 10.

“The Lions lost DE Aidan Hutchinson today and likely longer after he suffered a knee injury while celebrating,” tweeted Rapoport, insinuating it will be a multi-week injury.

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The insider noted that injuries like Hutchinson have happened before in the NFL. It was a non-contact injury where he hurt his knee celebrating. The issue is that Rapoport notes that these injuries very rarely end with good news.

Detroit Lions Get Bad News on Aidan Hutchinson Injury in Week 10

Rapoport noted that the injury is similar to kicker Bill Gramatica, who fractured his leg in 2001, after celebrating a made kick.

“The Aiden Hutchinson situation is certainly a significant situation to monitor,” said Rapoport on NFL Network. “Had the sack of Drake Maye; jumped up and celebrated the full Gramatica, you might say. He landed awkwardly, and then immediately knee-buckled, went down, went into the blue tent for what looked like a knee injury, and now is headed to the locker room officially, questionable, but we’ve seen this before. Rarely is it good. You can see the knee buckle there. That is a very bad sign for one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers.”

Rapoport did not want to speculate, but it sounded like Hutchinson is feared to have an ACL injury.

Lions Might Have Lost Hutchinson for the Season

Hutchinson went second overall in the 2022 NFL draft. He hit the ground running, producing 9.5 sacks in his first NFL season. He built off of that with 11.5 sacks, making the Pro Bowl in his second season. After firing off 7.5 sacks in the first five games of the 2024 season, he suffered an ACL injury that ended his year early. Hutchinson came back and did not miss a single game in the 2025 season, producing 14.5 sacks. While he has five sacks in the 2026 season, he might be suffering his second ACL injury in 3 seasons.

The Lions are leaning on D.J. Wonnum and rookie Derrick Moore with Hutchinson.

It is worth noting that Drake Maye was also injured on the play that Hutchinson was. Hutchinson sacked Maye, who left the game with an ankle injury. The Lions play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11, and it appears they will be without Hutchinson.