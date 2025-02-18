Bears Among Favorites to Land $125 Million Superstar Amid Trade Rumors

Considering their needs on the defensive line, the Chicago Bears are expected to be active this offseason when it comes to adding disruptors.

Adding another pass rusher to pair with Montez Sweat could transform Chicago’s defensive front into a formidable force, reminiscent of their 2018 unit that excelled after the team traded for Khalil Mack.

With former Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett requesting to be traded from the Cleveland Browns, betting markets have recognized the Bears as a viable destination. While other teams like the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles have better odds of landing Garrett, Chicago’s unique combination of resources makes them a candidate to swoop in and snag him.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears have the sixth-best odds to trade for the disgruntled Browns DE.

Bears Should at Least Inquire About Trading for Myles Garrett

Here are the favorites to land Garrett according to DraftKings:

Washington Commanders +300

Philadelphia Eagles +450

Cleveland Browns +500

Buffalo Bills +550

Detroit Lions +650

Chicago Bears +900

Green Bay Packers +1200

The Bears are a squad to watch because they’re well-positioned financially, with significant salary cap space available for the upcoming seasons. Chicago has $63 million in cap space, which is more than enough financial flexibility to absorb the rest of Garrett’s $125 million contract and potentially offer him an extension to secure his services long-term. He’s due $20 million in both 2025 ansd 2026, but a restructure and extension could change that.

Having quarterback Caleb Williams on a rookie contract helps alleviate the team’s financial constraints, and could allow it to allocate resources toward an elite defensive talent like Garrett.

The Bears are also ripe with valuable draft assets, including multiple high-round picks in the 2025 draft.

“While the defensive end made it clear he wants to be dealt to a contender, there’s a strong possibility that a new Ben Johnson-led era is able to sway Garrett into believing the Bears are poised for a Lions-esque breakout,” James Dator of SB Nation wrote on February 4, hypothesizing it would take the Bears 1st round pick in the 2025 draft (No. 10 overall), along with the 2025 second-round round pick they got from the Carolina Panthers (No. 39 overall).

“The question is simply whether Garrett wants a team already established as great, or one that could be on the precipice.”

If that’s what it would take to acquire Garrett, the Bears should pounce. But Cleveland is going to want to get to best possible trade package for Garrett, and it’ll likely take more than that.

A Closer Look at the Numbers

If the Bears were to make a trade like this, they wouldn’t have much of a draft left. Their first pick would be in Round 2 (No. 41 overall). Additionally, they would have the No. 72 overall selection in Round 3, along with fifth- sixth- and two seventh-round picks.

Garrett, the first overall pick of the 2017 draft, has established himself as one of the best defensive ends in the league. Over eight seasons, he has played in 117 games, amassing 352 total tackles, including 250 solo and 116 for loss.

His relentless pursuit of quarterbacks has resulted in 102.5 career sacks, averaging nearly 13.0 sacks per season. Garrett has also forced 20 fumbles and recovered six, showcasing his ability to create turnovers. His consistent performance has earned him six Pro Bowl selections and four first-team All-Pro honors.

He has recorded double-digit sack totals in six consecutive seasons, including a franchise-record 16.0 sacks in both 2021 and 2022. In 2024, he continued his dominant play with 14.0 sacks, 47 tackles, and NFL-high 22 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles over 17 games.

The Bears don’t have the best history when it comes to drafting impactful players, particularly in recent years. Thus, adding a proven talent like Garrett might be attractive. But if Cleveland wants too much, the Bears should seek D-line help elsewhere.