Bears Sign Ex-Packers Draft Pick, Free-Agent Safety Ahead of OTAs

The Chicago Bears are signing a former Green Bay Packers draft pick to their safety room in a series of roster moves ahead of next week’s start to OTAs.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Bears are signing former Packers safety Anthony Johnson Jr. — a 2023 seventh-round pick — to their 90-man offseason roster after the 26-year-old missed the entire 2025 regular season with an undisclosed injury.

“A former 7th-round pick, Johnson has 29 career tackles and an INT, but missed last season due to an injury,” Schultz wrote May 20 on X. “He’s now healthy and ready to go.”

Johnson started in four of his 12 games during his 2023 rookie season with the Packers, tallying one interception, three pass deflections and 24 tackles on 303 defensive snaps. He fell out of favor with the Packers in 2024, though, when the team signed star Xavier McKinney in free agency and selected Javon Bullard and Evan Williams in the draft.

Johnson will now enter the mix to compete for one of the depth spots in the Bears’ new-look safety rotation for the 2026 season. The Bears lost both of their starters — Kevin Byard III and Jaquan Brisker — in free agency, but they added veteran Coby Bryant and first-round rookie Dillon Thieneman to replenish their ranks with two new starters.

The Bears also have veteran Cam Lewis (new addition), Elijah Hicks (re-signing) and rookie Skyler Thomas (UDFA) vying with Johnson for a place on the 53-man roster.