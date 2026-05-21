Bears Sign Former Dolphins 5’10” 197-lb Running Back in Free Agency

The Chicago Bears aren’t done making moves at the running back position. According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Chicago has signed former Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed.

“Sources: The #Bears are signing former Dolphins and Colts RB Salvon Ahmed,” Schultz wrote on X. “Ahmed suffered a serious and gruesome ankle injury on a hip-drop tackle during practice last year and has worked hard to get back. He now gets this opportunity in Chicago.”

Ahmed was on the Indianapolis Colts’ roster in 2025, but unfortunately suffered a severe leg injury in practice after an illegal hip-drop tackle, so he never appeared in a game for the Colts. He’s fully healthy now and ready for another opportunity in Chicago.

Ahmed, 5’10” and 197 pounds, isn’t expected to come in and take any valuable reps from D’Andre Swift or Kyle Monangai, but could be in play for the third RB spot.

Bears Sign Former Dolphins Running Back Salvon Ahmed in Free Agency

Salvon Ahmed, in his career, has rushed for 593 yards on 163 attempts with five touchdowns and 40 catches.

Ahmed hasn’t played since 2023, when he appeared in eight games with the Dolphins and only had 22 carries for 61 yards and one touchdown, but he is given a second chance in Chicago.

He’s still just 27 years old and has proven to be an elusive back that could be a difference-maker on both special teams and offense for the Bears. However, there’s no guarantee that Ahmed makes the roster, as he’ll have to battle against backs like Roschon Johnson, Brittian Brown, and undrafted free agent Coleman Bennett.

Bears UDFA Coleman Bennett A Name to Keep An Eye On

Harrison Graham of Chat Sports believes Coleman Bennett has a good chance of snagging the RB3 role, which Roschon Johnson had in 2025.

“I think the RB3 role is up for grabs. And how are you going to win that job? Well, in Bennett’s case, he’s shown upside as a pass catcher. And can he play on special teams? That’ll be the key. If he can, he’ll have a chance because that’s where Roschon is kind of stuck around is he’s a pretty good special teamer. So with Travis Homer gone, they need that third running back to do those type of duties.”

Graham said this before the Bears signed Salvon Ahmed, so things might change. Whatever the case may be, Chicago should go with the running back with the most upside. The Bears don’t need to stick with a “safe” option like Roschon because, at this point, the team knows his ceiling. Instead, take a chance on someone like Bennett or even Ahmed if he proves to be more than just a camp body.

“I think that coach [Eric] Studesville did a great job identifying a player that’s a darn good football player and instinctive,” Bears head coach Ben Johnson said regarding Coleman.

Studesville has ties with Ahmed, as he was the Dolphins’ RB coach when Ahmed was on the team. Now, the two reunite in Chicago.