Bears Predicted to Land Generational Playmaker After Fortunate Draft Trade

  0 Shares
Ashton Jeanty
Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty.

Most analysts who have authored a mock draft in which the Chicago Bears land star running back Ashton Jeanty have imagined the franchise trading up to secure him. However, it could shake out another way.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report published a mock draft on Tuesday, April 15, in which the Las Vegas Raiders trade out of the No. 6 spot with the New Orleans Saints for three picks across the next two drafts. He then predicted that the Raiders will select Michigan cornerback Will Johnson with the 9th overall pick, leaving Jeanty on the board for the Bears at No. 10.

“This offseason, Chicago general manager Ryan Poles brought in guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, as well as center Drew Dalman, to fortify the offensive line. Now, running back needs to be addressed, considering Ben Johnson was the offensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions when that organization decided to jettison D’Andre Swift,” Sobleski wrote. “Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty is a more highly regarded option to give the new head coach everything he needs to succeed with his offense.”

Bears May Be Able to Trade Up to No. 8, Draft Ashton Jeanty

Ashton Jeanty, Denver Broncos

GettyBoise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty.

It isn’t a guarantee that the Bears will draft Jeanty if they get the chance, but it does track with Johnson’s history.

The Lions selected Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 pick in 2023 after parting ways with Swift, and nearly the same opportunity will present itself with Jeanty at No. 10, assuming the running back falls that far.

Las Vegas is the preemptive favorite to make a play for Jeanty at No. 6, and moving down to No. 9 in Sobleski’s mock draft trade would theoretically still allow the Raiders to land the 2,600-yard rusher while also picking up an extra third-rounder and a conditional pick in the 2026 draft.

However, even if Las Vegas moved down with the intention of drafting Jeanty and not Johnson, the Bears could potentially outflank the Raiders by jumping two spots up to No. 8. The Carolina Panthers have made it clear to the rest of their NFL counterparts that the 8th pick is available.

Chicago may not have call to trade up into that spot if the Raiders stay put at No. 6 and take Jeanty. But if Las Vegas moves down to No. 9 with New Orleans, who would be jumping up three spots to guarantee the right to draft Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, the Bears may have the incentive.

Bears Predicted to Take Tyler Warren if Ashton Jeanty Is Off Board at No. 10

Tyler Warren

GettyTight end Tyler Warren of Penn State.

Chicago entered the offseason with serious needs on the offensive and defensive lines. But after acquiring three offensive linemen and two defensive linemen via free agency and a couple of trades, the Bears can pursue a skill-position player at No. 10.

If Jeanty isn’t available, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren may be. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. predicted in his most recent mock draft that Warren is the player Chicago will target with the 10th pick. Kiper has the Raiders drafting Jeanty at No. 6 and the Saints taking Sanders at No. 9 in that same mock draft.

If the Bears go defense, an edge rusher of some sort would probably make the most sense.

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

Kyler Gordon : Signs three-year extension

Gordon and the Bears agreed on a three-year, $40 million contract extension with $31.25 million guaranteed Sunday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Gordon will stick around Chicago for the foreseeable future after securing a new deal Sunday. The cornerback is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he compiled 75 total tackles (48 solo), including 0.5 sacks, while also adding five passes defensed, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries over 15 regular-season games. Gordon will likely operate as the Bears' primary slot cornerback again in 2025, playing alongside Jaylon Johnson (quadriceps) and Tyrique Stevenson.

