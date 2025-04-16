Bears Predicted to Land Generational Playmaker After Fortunate Draft Trade

Most analysts who have authored a mock draft in which the Chicago Bears land star running back Ashton Jeanty have imagined the franchise trading up to secure him. However, it could shake out another way.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report published a mock draft on Tuesday, April 15, in which the Las Vegas Raiders trade out of the No. 6 spot with the New Orleans Saints for three picks across the next two drafts. He then predicted that the Raiders will select Michigan cornerback Will Johnson with the 9th overall pick, leaving Jeanty on the board for the Bears at No. 10.

“This offseason, Chicago general manager Ryan Poles brought in guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, as well as center Drew Dalman, to fortify the offensive line. Now, running back needs to be addressed, considering Ben Johnson was the offensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions when that organization decided to jettison D’Andre Swift,” Sobleski wrote. “Boise State’s Ashton Jeanty is a more highly regarded option to give the new head coach everything he needs to succeed with his offense.”

Bears May Be Able to Trade Up to No. 8, Draft Ashton Jeanty

It isn’t a guarantee that the Bears will draft Jeanty if they get the chance, but it does track with Johnson’s history.

The Lions selected Jahmyr Gibbs with the No. 12 pick in 2023 after parting ways with Swift, and nearly the same opportunity will present itself with Jeanty at No. 10, assuming the running back falls that far.

Las Vegas is the preemptive favorite to make a play for Jeanty at No. 6, and moving down to No. 9 in Sobleski’s mock draft trade would theoretically still allow the Raiders to land the 2,600-yard rusher while also picking up an extra third-rounder and a conditional pick in the 2026 draft.

However, even if Las Vegas moved down with the intention of drafting Jeanty and not Johnson, the Bears could potentially outflank the Raiders by jumping two spots up to No. 8. The Carolina Panthers have made it clear to the rest of their NFL counterparts that the 8th pick is available.

Chicago may not have call to trade up into that spot if the Raiders stay put at No. 6 and take Jeanty. But if Las Vegas moves down to No. 9 with New Orleans, who would be jumping up three spots to guarantee the right to draft Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, the Bears may have the incentive.

Bears Predicted to Take Tyler Warren if Ashton Jeanty Is Off Board at No. 10

Chicago entered the offseason with serious needs on the offensive and defensive lines. But after acquiring three offensive linemen and two defensive linemen via free agency and a couple of trades, the Bears can pursue a skill-position player at No. 10.

If Jeanty isn’t available, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren may be. ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. predicted in his most recent mock draft that Warren is the player Chicago will target with the 10th pick. Kiper has the Raiders drafting Jeanty at No. 6 and the Saints taking Sanders at No. 9 in that same mock draft.

If the Bears go defense, an edge rusher of some sort would probably make the most sense.