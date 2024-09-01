Bears’ New Defender Predicted as Breakout Player After Big Preseason

The Chicago Bears appear to have found exceptional value in edge rusher Austin Booker, despite the lopsided trade that allowed the team to select him in the NFL draft.

Chicago traded a fourth-rounder in 2025 to the Buffalo Bills to jump back into the fifth round in April with the express purpose of taking Booker No. 144 overall. However, Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department gave the inexperienced defensive end a third-round grade.

Given Booker’s preseason production of 3 sacks and 9 pressures on 58 pass rush snaps, as well as the more specialized role the Bears may ask him to play, Booker appears poised to develop into a steal on a $4.4 million rookie contract.

“The biggest reasons Booker fell in the draft were because he lacked experience with only one start in college and he’s a work in progress against the run … but the latter shouldn’t be too much of an issue in Chicago this fall,” Holder wrote. “With DeMarcus Walker in the starting lineup, the Bears don’t necessarily need a run defender on the edge. That said, the defense could use a second pass rusher to complement Montez Sweat.” Booker certainly had a breakout season last year at Kansas University, racking up 12 tackles for loss and 8 sacks, per Football Reference.