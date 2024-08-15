Bears Coach Matt Eberflus Hints at Impending Edge Rusher Move

The Chicago Bears have still not added another impactful edge rusher to their defensive line for the 2024 season, but head coach Matt Eberflus seems to be hinting at the team having another move up its sleeves in the weeks ahead.

Eberflus made an intriguing comment about the Bears’ interest in adding another pass rusher to the mix during his August 13 interview with CBS Sports. While answering a question about Montez Sweat — their $98 million pass rusher — he also mentioned the team is still “searching” to add another impact defensive end to complement him.

“He demands attention, so that helps free up the other rushers. That’s so important to be able to do that, to have a guy like that,” Eberflus said of Sweat. “When you can have two, it’s even better — and that’s what we’re searching to do here coming forward.”

Eberflus made his comments just one day before the New England Patriots agreed to trade four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Matthew Judon to the Atlanta Falcons for a 2025 third-round pick. According to NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry, the Bears also offered a third-round pick for Judon, but the Patriots declined in favor of the Falcons’ pick.

While it is possible — even likely — Eberflus knew the Bears were in the running for Judon and made his comments thinking they might land the 32-year-old pass rusher, the Bears’ willingness to make such a strong offer for Judon illustrates how badly the team wants to add another veteran pass rusher to its roster. It also raises questions about who else the Bears might look to target in the closing weeks of training camp.

Will Bears Target Trey Hendrickson or Haason Reddick?

In light of Perry’s report that the Bears offered a third-round pick for Judon, it is worth considering what their efforts say about their intentions to add an impact pass rusher. First off, they are willing to give up at least a top-100 pick as compensation in a trade. Their interest in Judon also signals Chicago is comfortable with acquiring a veteran and paying him a new contract; though, how much remains unclear.

So, which other edge rushers could the Bears explore adding through the trade market?

Haason Reddick is the biggest name that comes to mind. The Philadelphia Eagles sent Reddick to the New York Jets in April for a conditional third-round pick after deciding they did not want to rework his contract for the 2024 season, but Reddick has persisted with his efforts to get a new deal from the Jets — who have bungled the entire process.

Nearly four months later, Reddick has still not set foot on the practice field for the Jets and has formally requested a trade from the team. The Jets have said they will not trade him, but the Bears could become an ideal trade partner if they relent — assuming that Chicago is willing to pay Reddick high-end money.

Trey Hendrickson could be another option; though, the situation between him and the Cincinnati Bengals seems much better than the one between in New York. Hendrickson requested a trade on April 24 as he sought more long-term security from the team, but it didn’t stop him from practicing in May and saying he was “at peace” with his contract.

The Bears might need a strong offer to pry Hendrickson from the Bengals, but he did record 17.5 sacks in 2023 and could be worth a high-end pick and eventual big money.

Bears Running Out of Quality Free Agent Pass Rushers

The Bears could still add another veteran pass rusher to their roster without making a trade, but their options have become thinner in recent weeks due to mid-camp signings.

As of August 15, Yannick Ngakoue is the best available free agent on the market, but the Bears have been down that road once before. The 29-year-old notched four sacks and 34 pressures in 13 starts for the Bears in 2023 — a career-worst output — and finished the season on injured reserve after breaking his ankle. Perhaps they believe he can be more effective with Sweat opposite him from the jump, but it remains a risky option.

If not Ngakoue, though, who is even left? The Miami Dolphins took Emmanuel Ogbah off the market when they re-signed him on July 23. The Dallas Cowboys have signed both Carl Lawson and Al-Quadin Muhammad since losing Sam Williams to a season-ending injury in late July. That leaves Romeo Okwara and Markus Golden as two of the best remaining options for the Bears aside from Ngakoue — which is underwhelming.

One under-the-radar possibility for the Bears could be Payton Turner with the New Orleans Saints. The 2021 first-round pick has played just 15 games and tallied three career sacks over his first three years with the Saints, largely due to injury problems. If the Bears feel they can still unlock Turner’s first-round potential, though, they might be willing to give the Saints a Day 3 pick to add the 25-year-old to their 2024 defense.

Trading for Turner would not be a high-end acquisition for the Bears, but it would give them a better shot at finding a long-term solution than most veteran free agents.