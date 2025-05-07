Bears Deemed ‘Best Team Fit’ For Free Agent Running Back

The Chicago Bears’ entered the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the favorites to select Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. After being unable to land the Heisman trophy runner-up, the Bears neglected to address the position until their eighth and final pick in the seventh round.

Because of this, the Bears running back room is still considered a question mark in the 2025 season.

“Chicago head coach Ben Johnson has gotten nearly everything he could ask for this offseason with one exception: There’s still a question as to whether he’ll be able to replicate the two-headed backfield monster he created when he was the offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions,” NFL.com’s Jeffrl Chadlha wrote.

Enter J.K. Dobbins. The 26-year-old running back is still a free agent despite a career best season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished the year with nearly 1,000 yards on the ground and nine touchdowns in just 13 games played. Chadlha thinks Chicago could be the perfect place for Dobbins to blossom.

“As much as the Bears want to unleash quarterback Caleb Williams and a bevy of receivers this fall, improving the run game will go a long way toward making that happen,” Chadlha wrote. “D’Andre Swift was a prized free-agent acquisition last year, a player who can thrive as a runner and receiver. Dobbins can do the exact same things, as long as he can stay healthy.”

Dobbins’ Worrisome Injury History

J.K. Dobbins has never had it easy. Dating back to high school, the supremely talented ball carrier has dealt with an overwhelming slew of injuries.

“Dating back to his senior year of high school in 2016, Dobbins has suffered six major leg injuries in the last decade, including one just last year,” USA Today’s Jack McKessy recapped. “Any one of those injuries could have seriously impacted his career, especially for someone playing his position.”

On the first play of his senior year of high school, the Ohio State commit broke his leg and suffered ligament damage in his ankle. An ankle sprain in college was the only injury of note until his second season in the NFL when he suffered a horrible ACL, LCL, meniscus, and hamstring tear.

Multiple surgeries followed until two years removed, when it looked like the running back was finally ready to turn the page on that injury, he popped his Achilles in week one of the 2023 season and missed the rest of the year.

This makes last season’s knee sprain look like a walk in the park.

Bears Current Running Back Room

Chicago’s current running back room is anchored by last season’s big signee, Deandre Swift. Swift expanded his game with great production on the receiving end, but the Bears’ as a whole struggled to move the ball on the ground.

Chicago finished last season among the bottom ten in rushing yards and yards per carry. SI’s Bryan Perez believes the signing would be a win-win.

“With Swift, Roschon Johnson, and Kyle Monangai on the roster, the Bears can take a swing at Dobbins’ upside,” Perez wrote. “If he gets banged up, the depth chart is strong enough to survive it. But if he stays healthy and thrives in Chicago’s offense? The points will come in bunches.”