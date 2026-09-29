Bears Starter Facing NFL Punishment for Hit That Injured Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

The first half of Week 3’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on “Monday Night Football” couldn’t have gone any better for the Chicago Bears, especially considering they were starting third-string quarterback Case Keenum.

Chicago controlled the first two quarters, besting Philadelphia in first downs (11 to 7) and total yards (178 to 119) at time of publication, and it forced two turnovers — including an interception in the end zone that halted the Eagles’ best scoring chance of the first half.

But there was one moment that one particular Bears player might wish he could have back.

D’Marco Jackson Likely Has NFL Fine Coming His Way

Late in the second quarter with the Eagles driving, quarterback Jalen Hurts took off on a QB keeper around the right side.

Right as Hurts approached the first-down line, he was blindsided by Bears linebacker D’Marco Jackson as he was heading out of bounds. Jackson was flagged for an unnecessary roughness penalty.

Hurts laid on the turf for a few seconds before getting back to his feet. He tried to go back into the game, but the Eagles sent him to the blue medical tent to be evaluated for a concussion. Andy Dalton took over for Hurts, driving Philadelphia down to the 2-yard line before he was intercepted by rookie safety Dillon Thieneman.

Because Hurts was injured on the play, Jackson likely has a significant fine coming his way.

How Big of a Fine Could Jackson Get?

The NFL typically fines players $11,941 for late hit penalties, which increase to $17,911 for a second offense. If the league wants to really hurt Jackson financially, it could discipline him for a hit on a defenseless player, which carries a $17,911 fine that increases to $23,882 for second offenses.

Through the first two weeks of the season, the NFL has fined four players for late hits and three for a hit on a defenseless player.

Fortunately for Jackson and the Bears, Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson was also flagged for holding, creating offsetting penalties, meaning his infraction didn’t hurt the team.