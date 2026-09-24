Bears Cut Ties With Super Bowl Champ 93-Game Playmaker Days Before Eagles Game

The Chicago Bears continue to make roster moves days before the team’s Monday Night Football game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Chicago is cutting ties with one of the team’s veteran wide receivers to make room for a specialist.

The Bears signed long snapper Beau Gardner but released wide receiver Scotty Miller to make room, per the NFL transaction wire. Chicago signed Miller on September 1, and are moving on from the wideout only weeks later.

“The Bears brought long snapper Beau Gardner back and signed him to the practice squad,” ESPN’s Courtney Cronin noted in a September 24, message on X.

“The corresponding move was the release of wide receiver Scotty Miller from the practice squad.”

Let’s explore the latest Bears news and rumors ahead of the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Eagles.

Bears News: Chicago Cuts Ties With Super Bowl Champ WR Scotty Miller

Getty TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after scoring a 17 yard touchdown with Tom Brady #12 and Scott Miller #10 in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Miller has appeared in 93 games during the wide receiver’s seven NFL seasons. The veteran’s best season came with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 when the wideout posted 33 receptions for 501 yards and three touchdowns.

Miller was part of the Bucs’ Super Bowl run during this same season as one of Tom Brady’s reliable targets.

Since this 2020 campaign, Miller has struggled to solidify himself as a consistent part of an NFL offense. Miller played in 13 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025.

Miller faced an uphill battle to be a key receiver for Chicago.

Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 13: Case Keenum #11 of the Chicago Bears looks on before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

The bigger question for the Bears is who is going to be the team’s starting quarterback against the Eagles. Caleb Williams is recovering from a hamstring injury.

Tyson Bagent is surprisingly in concussion protocol, putting his status for the Monday Night Football game in doubt. Chicago may be forced to turn to Case Keenum to temporarily be the team’s QB1 against Philadelphia.

Bears News: Neither Caleb Williams or Tyson Bagent Practiced on Thursday, September 24

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 20: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears warms up prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on September 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Neither Bagent or Williams practiced on Thursday, September 24, which is not an encouraging sign for either signal-caller’s availability for Week 3. Bears head coach Ben Johnson admitted that it is unclear who will start against the Eagles but expressed confidence in Keenum.

“We’re at a point right now, not sure who the starter is going to be on Monday night,” Johnson noted, per the Bears’ website. “We’ll let this thing play out and we’ll go from there. Here’s what I know: we know Case is the one that is practicing today.

“We’ll figure it out as we go. Our guys will rally around [him]. These guys are all capable, and they know that. They’ve seen them in action here over the last year and a half. We feel really good about that situation.”