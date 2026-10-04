Caleb Williams News Emerges Hours Before Jets-Bears Game Amid QB Change

The Chicago Bears are expected to start Tyson Bagent, not Case Keenum against the New York Jets in Week 4 as Caleb Williams continues to recover from a hamstring injury. Keenum received the nod for Chicago in Week 3 and led the Bears to a win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Yet, Bagent initially won the backup quarterback competition and spent the week leading up to the Eagles-Bears game in concussion protocol. Fans could be seeing more of Bagent as Williams is still “a couple weeks away” from returning, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

“Let’s talk about these Chicago Bears and their quarterback situation,” Rapoport noted in an October 4, 2026, edition of “The Insiders.” “One of the most curious quarterback situations in the NFL over the last several weeks. Caleb Williams, their superstar starter we know, is out with a hamstring injury, grade two hamstring strain.

“My understanding, still a couple weeks away from being on the field (for) the Chicago Bears after Case Keenum’s unbelievable performance against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.”

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Bears news and rumors.

Will Tyson Bagent or Case Keenum Start for Bears vs. Jets?

The latest injury update projects Williams as likely out against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5. This also calls into question Williams’ status against the Atlanta Falcons in the Week 6 matchup on Sunday, October 18.

“They tried to keep this quiet, tried to keep it under wraps. My understanding is Tyson Bagent, though, is expected to start for the Chicago Bears (in Week 4), lightning in the bottom for Case Keenum,” Rapoport added. “… There is a reason that Tyson Bagent got that contract extension from Chicago.

“There is a reason, as Ben Johnson himself noted, that he won the No. 2 job out of camp. They believe he is one of the 32 best starters in the league, and expect him to show that on the field against the Jets later today.”

Bagent is on a two-year, $10 million contract that is slated to go through the 2027 season.

Caleb Williams Injury Update: When Will Bears QB Play Again?

Williams’ initial injury return timeline was projected at three to four weeks, per ESPN. There has been some hope that Williams would be able to beat the projected timeline.

For now, it appears that Williams is on track to miss at least three games with the potential to be sidelined longer.

“Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has a Grade 2 hamstring injury that doctors say could sideline him for three to four weeks, league sources told ESPN and NFL Network,” Rapoport and Adam Schefter noted in a September 27, story titled, “Sources: Caleb Williams injury considered to have 3-4 week timeline.”

“This doesn’t mean that Williams, whom the Bears have touted as a quick healer, couldn’t return sooner than that timeline. It just means that doctors believe this type of injury normally takes three to four weeks of recovery and that is the doctors’ best estimation of how long it could take Williams to recover.”