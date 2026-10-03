Bears Reportedly Make Starting Quarterback Decision Before Jets Game

Tyson Bagent is starting at quarterback for the Chicago Bears against the New York Jets on Sunday, with Caleb Williams sidelined for a second straight week, according to a report by The Athletic‘s Dan Wiederer.

Case Keenum led the Bears to a win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles 27-7 on Monday night, yet Bagent, who has not started a game since Nov. 9, 2023, will take the first snap in Week 4.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. EDT at Soldier Field, where the 2-1 Bears host the 1-2 Jets, according to NFL Network.

Bagent took the bulk of first-team practice reps this week, according to NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport.

“Tyson Bagent (not Case Keenum) has gotten the first-team reps so far this week,” ProFootballTalk‘s Mike Florio reported, corroborating Rapoport.

Coach Ben Johnson declined to name a starter Friday.

“We’ll find out on Sunday,” the Bears boss told reporters, as quoted by ChicagoBears.com.

Keenum, 38, made his first start in 1,009 days against Philadelphia and finished 24 of 34 for 247 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions and no sacks. He also became the oldest Bears player to rush for a touchdown.

“He just played really efficient football,” Johnson said after the game, as quoted by NFL.com‘s game story.

Bagent still holds the No. 2 job, and Johnson has said so repeatedly.

“There was a reason why Tyson ended training camp as our No. 2 quarterback,” the coach said, as quoted by USA Today Bears Wire.

Tyson Bagent’s Concussion and Bears Backup Role

Williams left the Sept. 20 loss to the Minnesota Vikings with a hamstring injury, and Bagent finished that game 5 of 9 for 54 yards with one sack, according to StatMuse game logs.

A hard hit on Dallas Turner’s game-ending sack may have sent Bagent into concussion protocol, according to CBS Sports coverage. He missed the first two practices of Week 3 but cleared protocol that Sunday morning.

But Bagent still did not get the start because he still was not part of the game plan install that week, according to Sports Illustrated coverage.

Bagent has completed 104 of 158 passes for 971 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions in his career. All four of his starts came as an undrafted rookie in 2023 under then-coach Matt Eberflus.

The Bears signed him to a two-year, $10 million extension in August 2025 that runs through 2027, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

He completed 74.4 percent of his passes in the 2026 preseason with a 119.3 passer rating, according to The Athletic.

Caleb Williams’ Hamstring Timeline for Chicago Bears

Williams strained his right hamstring on a fourth-quarter scramble from the 6-yard line against Minnesota. It is a Grade 2 strain, the kind doctors usually put at three to four weeks, according to CBS Sports injury report.

The Bears have not placed him on injured reserve, but he has not practiced since the injury.

“This guy’s a little bit different than the average human being,” Johnson said, as quoted by USA Today‘s injury update.

A standard three-to-four-week window points to a possible return Oct. 11 at Green Bay or Oct. 18 at Atlanta. RotoWire projects an Oct. 11 return.