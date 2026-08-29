How to Watch Bears vs Titans Preseason Finale: Live Stream, TV, Start Time

The Chicago Bears close out their 2026 preseason slate Saturday night in Nashville, taking on the Tennessee Titans in a game that means more to roster bubble players than to the scoreboard.

Chicago enters at 1-1 in exhibition play, and the finale carries extra tension after a joint practice Thursday ended with benches clearing over a hit that left a Titans receiver in concussion evaluation.

How to Watch Chicago Bears vs. Tennessee Titans

Here is the information fans need to watch the Bears vs. Titans game live…

Item Details Kickoff 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT / 3 p.m. PT Location Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee Chicago TV FOX 32 (WFLD), Chicago Bears Network National TV NFL Network Nashville TV WKRN-News 2, Titans Preseason TV Network Streaming ChicagoBears.com, Chicago Bears App, NFL+ (outside Chicago market) Chicago Radio ESPN Chicago, 1000 AM / 100.3 FM HD2 Nashville Radio 104.5 The Zone, Titans Radio Network

FOX 32 and the Chicago Bears Network carry the broadcast locally, with Adam Amin calling play-by-play alongside analysts Stacey Dales and Jim Miller, and Jasmine Baker working the sideline, according to the Chicago Bears’ official broadcast announcement. ESPN Chicago’s Jeff Joniak and Tom Thayer handle radio duty on 1000 AM and 100.3 FM HD2.

Fans outside the Chicago market can stream the game on NFL+, though geographic and device restrictions apply. In Nashville, WKRN-News 2 anchors the Titans Preseason TV Network broadcast, with Paul Burmeister and Charles Davis on the call, while the game also airs nationally on NFL Network, the Titans confirmed.

Chicago Bears Roster Bubble Faces Final Preseason Audition

Ben Johnson had not issued a final Saturday game plan as of Friday, but the pattern from Chicago’s first two exhibitions points toward another short night for the starters. Caleb Williams sat out the opener, then completed two of five passes for 28 yards in one series during last week’s 27-9 loss at Cincinnati, a performance the Titans referenced in their own scouting report on Chicago.

With roster cuts to 53 players due Sunday, backups are feeling the most pressure. The battle for the third running back spot between Salvon Ahmed and Roschon Johnson remains unresolved, and defensive tackle depth behind trade-rumored Gervon Dexter Sr. gets one more evaluation, Sports Illustrated‘s Jerry Markarian reported this week. Wide receiver Kaden Davis and the left tackle competition between Braxton Jones and Theo Benedet round out the storylines Chicago will settle by Sunday’s deadline.

Thursday’s joint practice added an edge heading into kickoff. Benches cleared after Bears safety Xavier Woods hit Titans receiver Wan’Dale Robinson on a throw over the middle, and first-year Tennessee head coach Robert Saleh needed one word to describe it.

“Cheap,” Saleh said, as reported by CBS Sports, adding that Robinson was being evaluated for a possible concussion.

Titans guard Peter Skoronski was more pointed after reviewing the tape.

“That’s on teach tape 101 in terms of what not to do in a ‘thud’ practice,” Skoronski said, as quoted by CBS Sports. “You can’t have guys like Wan’Dale going down like that.”

Saturday also marks the first time Williams and Titans quarterback Cam Ward share a field as pros, four years after Ward’s Washington State squad met Williams and USC. Chicago won the NFC North at 11-6 last season before a divisional-round exit, forcing a league-high 33 turnovers along the way.

Tennessee arrives unbeaten in preseason at 2-0, having rallied from a 16-3 deficit to beat the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, 19-16, in Week 2, with Ward completing eight of 12 passes for 69 yards across three drives.