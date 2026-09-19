NFL Announces Punishment For Bears $3 Million WR Over Panthers Game Action

The NFL fined Chicago Bears wide receiver Jahdae Walker $5,620 for taunting during Sunday’s rout of the Carolina Panthers, according to the NFL’s official accountability enforcement report.

The penalty is Walker’s first known discipline as a pro, landing in the same week the second-year wide receiver caught a touchdown, a wrinkle that put a black mark on an otherwise strong performance into a mixed bag.

The league listed the infraction as unsportsmanlike conduct, with a taunting description attached. It came at the 9:33 mark of the fourth quarter of Chicago’s 59-37 win in Charlotte, North Carolina, before Walker’s touchdown grab. No further explanation of the specific gesture accompanied the listing.

Walker’s fine was one of three levied leaguewide for taunting in Week 1, joining Seattle cornerback Devon Witherspoon and Washington receiver Stefon Diggs. Both of those penalties, at $11,941 and $14,926 respectively, outstripped the amount assessed to the Bears receiver.

Bears’ Jahdae Walker Delivers in Breakout Win

Walker’s lone catch of the afternoon came on a 1-yard touchdown toss from Caleb Williams that pushed the Bears ahead 52-31, part of a 12-play, 61-yard drive, according to the Chicago Bears’ official recap. The fine landed during that same possession.

Walker’s bigger contribution came on the ground. He sprang Kyle Monangai’s 61-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, throwing a key block downfield with multiple defenders converging.

“The second effort at the end for Jahdae with three people chasing, how he kind of blocked all three at that point. That was probably my favorite play of the game,” Williams said, as quoted by the Bears’ team website.

Chicago set a franchise record for points in a season opener behind Williams’ 334 total yards and four touchdowns.

Walker Has Clean NFL Record

Sunday’s punishment marks the first entry on Walker’s NFL disciplinary ledger. His lone prior brush with football discipline came in college, when he was ejected for targeting on a blindside block during Texas A&M’s game against LSU in October 2024, forcing him to sit out the first half of the following game against South Carolina.

Walker, a Shaker Heights, Ohio, product listed at 6-foot-3 and 206 pounds, played two seasons at Grand Valley State before transferring to Texas A&M, where he caught 64 passes for 935 yards and four touchdowns across 26 games. He went undrafted in 2025 and became the only undrafted rookie to make Chicago’s initial 53-man roster that year, according to the Bears’ official player bio.

As a senior at Shaker Heights, a two-way player, Walker caught 19 passes for 431 yards and five touchdowns while adding 55 tackles, nine pass breakups, six forced fumbles and two interceptions.

He appeared in nine games with one start as a rookie, catching six passes for 87 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-tying grab against Green Bay in the final seconds. He later started at the 49ers, then closed the year with a 25-yard touchdown in the finale. His career line now stands at 10 games, seven catches, 88 yards and three touchdowns.

Walker signed a three-year undrafted free-agent contract worth $2,985,000, including $170,000 in guarantees, according to Over The Cap’s contract database. His 2026 base salary is $1,005,000 against a cap charge of roughly $1.01 million. The deal runs through the 2027 season, after which Walker is slated to become a restricted free agent.