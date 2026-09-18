Bears $48 Million Defensive End Faces Punishment For Actions in Panthers Game

Dayo Odeyingbo picked up two personal fouls in the same game Sunday, and the first one set Carolina up in scoring position. On Saturday, it could cost him some money as well.

The Chicago Bears defensive end was flagged for roughing the passer on Bryce Young in the first quarter of Chicago’s 59-37 rout at Carolina, and the NFL is now weighing whether that hit is worth a fine that would become the second of his six-season career.

Young had just completed a 26-yard pass to Jalen Coker down to the Chicago 2-yard line when officials called Odeyingbo for the personal foul. Because Carolina already sat inside the 2, the penalty was enforced as half the distance to the goal, setting up first-and-goal at the 1. The Panthers later scored on the drive.

Odeyingbo wasn’t finished. He drew a second personal foul, illegal use of hands, with 9:21 left in the second quarter, again inside Chicago’s own red zone. That flag also moved the ball half the distance to the goal, and Young capped the ensuing drive with a 7-yard scramble for a touchdown. The Bears finished the day with 12 penalties for 57 yards under referee Brad Allen’s crew, yet still walked away with a 22-point win.

Chicago Bears’ Dayo Odeyingbo Fine Numbers

A first-offense roughing-the-passer fine runs $17,911, according to The Big Lead‘s rundown of Week 1 potential fines. The NFL’s official accountability schedule lists $17,389 for a first roughing-the-passer offense and $23,186 for a second, according to the NFL’s official accountability fine schedule. Should the league upgrade Odeyingbo’s second flag from illegal use of hands to a facemask violation, The Big Lead lists an $11,941 first-offense facemask fine.

The league typically announces gameday discipline the Saturday after a contest, meaning word could arrive before Chicago’s Week 2 matchup with Minnesota.

Odeyingbo’s Penalty and Fine History

This isn’t Odeyingbo’s first Week 1 dust-up. He drew a roughing-the-passer penalty and an illegal-use-of-hands flag against Minnesota to open the 2025 season too, part of a career total of 13 accepted penalties for 87 yards across stints with Indianapolis and Chicago, according to the NFL Penalty Stats Tracker’s player log.

His financial track record is thinner. Odeyingbo has one confirmed NFL fine on record, $10,919 for fighting during a November 2024 game against the Buffalo Bills while he still played for the Colts, according to Spotrac‘s fines database. No fine has been publicly reported for the 2025 season. A penalty tied to Sunday’s game would mark just the second known fine of his career.

Indianapolis drafted Odeyingbo 54th overall in 2021 out of Vanderbilt, where he earned All-SEC second-team honors as a senior and finished with 125 tackles and 12 sacks across 44 games, according to Vanderbilt’s official career bio. He tore his Achilles tendon ahead of that draft and missed the start of his rookie season.

Chicago signed the 26-year-old to a three-year, $48 million deal in March 2025 that includes $29.5 million guaranteed, according to Over The Cap’s contract breakdown.

Odeyingbo has started 27 of 69 career games and posted 127 tackles and 17.5 sacks, with a torn Achilles limiting him to eight games last season. Through Week 1 of 2026, he logged one tackle across 43 defensive snaps.