Bears Send Strong Message on Potential 1st-Round Pick at Michigan’s Pro Day

Will Johnson, CB
Former Michigan CB Will Johnson.

On March 21, the University of Michigan hosted its annual Pro Day, attracting numerous NFL scouts and coaches eager to evaluate the Wolverines’ top talent ahead of the 2025 draft.

Notably, Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen were in attendance. It was the first Pro Day the new Bears HC has personally attended, which makes it slightly notable.

The Wolverines showcased several players projected to make significant impacts at the professional level. Among them, defensive tackle Mason Graham, tight end Colston Loveland and cornerback Will Johnson are three likely first-round candidates — and thus, of prime interest to the Bears, who currently hold the No. 10 overall pick.

Let’s break down which of the three could realistically be an option for Chicago at No. 10.

DT Mason Graham, TE Colston Loveland Likely Both on Bears’ Radar

Graham, who declared for the draft back in December of 2024, concluded his collegiate career with impressive accolades, including unanimous All-American honors. He finished his junior campaign with 45 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, underscoring his disruptive presence on the defensive line.

According to Pro Football Focus, Graham posted an elite 90.0 overall grade in 2023 and consistently wreaked havoc in the backfield, recording 29 pressures, per PFF. In 12 games in 2024, he upped that total to 34, also earning a 92.6 run defense grade.

For the Bears, targeting a player like Graham would address critical needs on their interior D-line, making him a potential cornerstone on their front seven for years to come. Pairing Graham with 2023 second-round pick Gervon Dexter Sr. would give the Bears a young and formidable interior duo. There’s just one problem: He’s widely expected to be gone by the time the Bears draft in Round 1.

If, by some miracle, he falls to 10, the Bears should pounce without question.

A more realistic target in Round 1 — especially if they decide to trade back — would be tight end Loveland, who set a school record for receptions by a tight end in a single season, with 56 catches in 2024. His versatility as both a blocker and receiver makes him an attractive option for teams seeking a dynamic offensive playmaker.

The Bears are expected to draft a tight end this year, and the 6-foot-5 standout would be a great addition. Loveland hauled in nine TDs over the last two seasons, and paired with Cole Kmet, he would give the Bears an incredible duo at the position. Again, he’d be a more likely trade down option, but never say never.

What About CB Will Johnson?

Despite opting out of the combine due to a hamstring strain, Johnson utilized Michigan’s Pro Day to demonstrate his athleticism and coverage skills. Throughout his college tenure, he amassed nine interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns, earning first-team All-American honors in 2023. Johnson also earned first-team All-Big Ten honors and was named the Defensive MVP of the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship.

His combination of size and agility position him as a top cornerback prospect in the upcoming draft. If the Bears aren’t completely sold on Tyrique Stevenson after a bumpy 2024 campaign, adding Johnson is an option.

At 6-foot-2 and 202 pounds, the former Michigan corner combines elite size, fluidity and smooth ball skills, drawing comparisons to Patrick Surtain II. Chicago’s secondary, led by Jaylon Johnson, is solid, but there’s no doubt Johnson offers a plug-and-play option with shutdown potential. And, considering corner is a premium position in today’s NFL, adding Johnson might have great value.

Regardless, Johnson’s trip to Ann Arbor was telling, and bringing his DC could also suggest the team may lean towards drafting a player on that side of the ball. We’ll find out soon enough.

Beth Mishler-Elmore Beth Mishler-Elmore is a Heavy sports contributor based in the Midwest, focusing on the NFL, NBA and WNBA. More about Beth Mishler-Elmore

