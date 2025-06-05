Ben Johnson Sends Blunt Message to Bears Players Irked by Coaching Style

One thing became evident very early on in Ben Johnson’s tenure as head coach of the Chicago Bears — his expectations are high and his tolerance for mistakes and nonsense are low.

Johnson coaches his players hard, which isn’t an uncommon trait in the NFL. However, it isn’t always met with the best reactions, particularly from veterans.

During a recent media session, a reporter asked Johnson why he’s assumed the approach he has to coaching as he embarks on his first year in the top job following three seasons as the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions.

Bears HC Ben Johnson was asked on Wednesday why he's such a stickler for the details. His answer was straight forward, and provided some insight into what makes him tick. "I don’t think you can let things slide." Full quote: "I’ve probably seen more bad football than I’ve seen… — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) June 5, 2025

“I’ve probably seen more bad football than I’ve seen good football over my time in this league. It’s just trying not to make the same mistakes as the people I’ve been around maybe in the past, that I’ve perceived as mistakes,” Johnson responded. “I don’t think you can let things slide. I think offensive football is about precision. And so, you just, it’s a constant communication of what that should look like. When they hit the mark, we love them up. When we fall short, we gotta let [them] know so we get it better next time.”

Ben Johnson May Prove Exactly Who Caleb Williams Needs to Take Next Step as Bears QB

Precision was a trait clearly missing from Chicago’s offense last season, as the team went 5-12 — including a 10-game losing streak — and finished last in the NFC North Division, despite high expectations entering the season.

Quarterback Caleb Williams, a rookie and the No. 1 overall pick in 2024, was the primary reason for the optimism. And while he showed toughness and took accountability for his shortcomings in an initial NFL campaign that saw him throw for 3,541 yards, 20 TDs and six INTS, Williams also displayed major flaws.

Among them was the league-leading 68 sacks the team surrendered, caused in part by Williams’ tendency to hold onto the football for too long. Another flaw Johnson and his staff identified upon their arrival in Chicago was the young quarterback’s body language and what that said to his teammates about his leadership.

“The stuff they’ve been working on is really how you carry yourself as a franchise quarterback,” Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said on the Friday, May 30, edition of The Bill Simmons Podcast. “They watched tape of him taking sacks and how long it took for him to come off the ground. … But if you’re lying on the ground for an extended period of time, you’re not picking yourself up off the ground, that’s gonna resonate with the rest of the team. … You need to be popping up off the ground after hits.”

Bears Updated Roster, Which Should Cut Down on Mistakes

Another part of the Bears’ offensive issues last year was poor offensive line play, which the team addressed in force this offseason.

Chicago added starting guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson via trade earlier this offseason.

The team also signed center Drew Dalman in free agency.