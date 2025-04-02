Bears Coach Ben Johnson Has Telling Comments on Braxton Jones’ Future

The left tackle position remains a point of intrigue for the Chicago Bears heading into the NFL draft.

Now entering Year 4, Braxton Jones has started 40 games for the Bears at LT over his first three seasons. While he has been serviceable, he has been by no means dominant and there’s a chance, especially with players like Will Campbell set to be available in the upcoming draft, that the Bears could add his replacement.

Speaking at the league’s annual meeting, the team’s first-year coach Ben Johnson was asked whether Jones would be the team’s guy at the left tackle position. Johnson gave a fairly strong endorsement of Jones, while also noting there may still be some changes required.

“The No. 1 thing, in my opinion, that tackles need to do is pass protect,” Johnson said, via ESPN insider Courtney Cronin. “So I think he has the feet to get that done. We’re going to challenge him to maybe gain a little more weight so that he can anchor a little bit better in pass pro. But everything I’ve seen so far has shown a phenomenal athlete out there on the edge that we feel like we can work with.”

Ben Johnson’s Comments Suggest Braxton Jones Has Future With Bears

Despite being selected in the fifth round of the 2022 draft with the 168th overall pick, Jones quickly defied expectations by securing the starting left tackle position as a rookie. He made an immediate impact by starting all 17 games.

He hasn’t played a full season since, though. Jones finished his 2023 campaign with 11 starts, limited by a neck injury. In 2024, he started 12 games before sustaining a fractured left ankle during a game against the Detroit Lions in December, which required a recovery period of at least four months. He’s still taking it a bit slower as part of that recovery process, which Johnson also confirmed.

In 1,434 career pass block snaps, Jones has allowed 14 sacks, 8 QB hits and 76 hurries, per PFF. Jones will be due for a contract extension after the 2025 season concludes, so how he performs this coming season will be huge. Bears GM Ryan Poles has said there will be competition at LT, so a veteran or rookie will likely still join the fray. There’s also some in-house competition to consider.

What About LT Kiran Amegadjie?

Selected by the Bears in the third round of the 2024 draft, (75th overall), tackle Kiran Amegadjie saw limited action early in the season due to injury. He had 58 offensive snaps under his belt before being thrust into a starting role Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings. In that game, Amegadjie faced a formidable Vikings defense and struggled mightily, surrendering four pressures and a sack, while also committing four penalties.

Despite those struggles, Johnson had good things to say about Amegadjie.

“I liked Kiran a lot coming out last year,” the Bears coach said, per The Athletic. “He was a guy we had earmarked as a potential developmental prospect. He had a lot of traits to work with. I don’t know if the vision last year in Chicago was for him to have to play so quickly. But they were kind of forced into that spot. And so he had some ups and some downs, as you would normally think for a rookie lineman, much less one who you thought would take a little more time to get playing at a high level. We’re not discouraged at all by what he put on tape. He got put into some tough situations last year. And I know (offensive line coach Dan) Roushar has been really, really excited to get to work with him soon.”

With a full offseason to refine his technique, build strength and gain experience, Amegadjie has the opportunity to compete for a more prominent role on the Bears’ offensive line. Jones will be standing in his way, though. And if the Bears add another player to compete with them both, it should be one interesting competition to watch.