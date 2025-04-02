Hi, Subscriber

Bears Coach Ben Johnson Has Telling Comments on Braxton Jones’ Future

  • 7 Shares
  • Updated
Braxton Jones, Bears
Getty
Braxton Jones of the Chicago Bears.

The left tackle position remains a point of intrigue for the Chicago Bears heading into the NFL draft.

Now entering Year 4, Braxton Jones has started 40 games for the Bears at LT over his first three seasons. While he has been serviceable, he has been by no means dominant and there’s a chance, especially with players like Will Campbell set to be available in the upcoming draft, that the Bears could add his replacement.

Speaking at the league’s annual meeting, the team’s first-year coach Ben Johnson was asked whether Jones would be the team’s guy at the left tackle position. Johnson gave a fairly strong endorsement of Jones, while also noting there may still be some changes required.

“The No. 1 thing, in my opinion, that tackles need to do is pass protect,” Johnson said, via ESPN insider Courtney Cronin. “So I think he has the feet to get that done. We’re going to challenge him to maybe gain a little more weight so that he can anchor a little bit better in pass pro. But everything I’ve seen so far has shown a phenomenal athlete out there on the edge that we feel like we can work with.”

Ben Johnson’s Comments Suggest Braxton Jones Has Future With Bears

Braxton Jones, Bears

GettyBraxton Jones of the Chicago Bears.

Despite being selected in the fifth round of the 2022 draft with the 168th overall pick, Jones quickly defied expectations by securing the starting left tackle position as a rookie. He made an immediate impact by starting all 17 games.

He hasn’t played a full season since, though. Jones finished his 2023 campaign with 11 starts, limited by a neck injury. In 2024, he started 12 games before sustaining a fractured left ankle during a game against the Detroit Lions in December, which required a recovery period of at least four months. He’s still taking it a bit slower as part of that recovery process, which Johnson also confirmed.

In 1,434 career pass block snaps, Jones has allowed 14 sacks, 8 QB hits and 76 hurries, per PFF. Jones will be due for a contract extension after the 2025 season concludes, so how he performs this coming season will be huge. Bears GM Ryan Poles has said there will be competition at LT, so a veteran or rookie will likely still join the fray. There’s also some in-house competition to consider.

What About LT Kiran Amegadjie?

Kiran Amegadjie, Bears

GettyOffensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie of the Chicago Bears.

Selected by the Bears in the third round of the 2024 draft, (75th overall), tackle Kiran Amegadjie saw limited action early in the season due to injury. He had 58 offensive snaps under his belt before being thrust into a starting role Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings. In that game, Amegadjie faced a formidable Vikings defense and struggled mightily, surrendering four pressures and a sack, while also committing four penalties.

Despite those struggles, Johnson had good things to say about Amegadjie.

“I liked Kiran a lot coming out last year,” the Bears coach said, per The Athletic. “He was a guy we had earmarked as a potential developmental prospect. He had a lot of traits to work with. I don’t know if the vision last year in Chicago was for him to have to play so quickly. But they were kind of forced into that spot. And so he had some ups and some downs, as you would normally think for a rookie lineman, much less one who you thought would take a little more time to get playing at a high level. We’re not discouraged at all by what he put on tape. He got put into some tough situations last year. And I know (offensive line coach Dan) Roushar has been really, really excited to get to work with him soon.”

With a full offseason to refine his technique, build strength and gain experience, Amegadjie has the opportunity to compete for a more prominent role on the Bears’ offensive line. Jones will be standing in his way, though. And if the Bears add another player to compete with them both, it should be one interesting competition to watch.

Beth Mishler-Elmore Beth Mishler-Elmore is a Heavy sports contributor based in the Midwest, focusing on the NFL, NBA and WNBA. More about Beth Mishler-Elmore

Read More
,

Chicago Bears Players

Maurice Alexander's headshot M. Alexander
Kiran Amegadjie's headshot K. Amegadjie
Tyson Bagent's headshot T. Bagent
Ryan Bates's headshot R. Bates
Theo Benedet's headshot T. Benedet
Andrew Billings's headshot A. Billings
Josh Blackwell's headshot J. Blackwell
Austin Booker's headshot A. Booker
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Jaquan Brisker's headshot J. Brisker
Kevin Byard's headshot K. Byard
Stephen Carlson's headshot S. Carlson
Alex Cook's headshot A. Cook
Drew Dalman's headshot D. Dalman
Scott Daly's headshot S. Daly
Gervon Dexter's headshot G. Dexter
Devin Duvernay's headshot D. Duvernay
Tremaine Edmunds's headshot T. Edmunds
T.J. Edwards's headshot T. Edwards
Jonathan Ford's headshot J. Ford
Chris Glaser's headshot C. Glaser
Kyler Gordon's headshot K. Gordon
Daniel Hardy's headshot D. Hardy
Elijah Hicks's headshot E. Hicks
Travis Homer's headshot T. Homer
John Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Jonah Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Grady Jarrett's headshot G. Jarrett
Roschon Johnson's headshot R. Johnson
Jaylon Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Carl Jones's headshot C. Jones
Braxton Jones's headshot B. Jones
Cole Kmet's headshot C. Kmet
Doug Kramer's headshot D. Kramer
Jamree Kromah's headshot J. Kromah
Nick McCloud's headshot N. McCloud
Jordan McFadden's headshot J. McFadden
Joshua Miles's headshot J. Miles
Tarvarius Moore's headshot T. Moore
DJ Moore's headshot D. Moore
Jordan Murray's headshot J. Murray
Bill Murray's headshot B. Murray
Dayo Odeyingbo's headshot D. Odeyingbo
Rome Odunze's headshot R. Odunze
Amen Ogbongbemiga's headshot A. Ogbongbemiga
Jonathan Owens's headshot J. Owens
Zacch Pickens's headshot Z. Pickens
Austin Reed's headshot A. Reed
Dominique Robinson's headshot D. Robinson
Cairo Santos's headshot C. Santos
Tyler Scott's headshot T. Scott
Noah Sewell's headshot N. Sewell
Terell Smith's headshot T. Smith
Durham Smythe's headshot D. Smythe
Ameer Speed's headshot A. Speed
Tyrique Stevenson's headshot T. Stevenson
Ricky Stromberg's headshot R. Stromberg
Montez Sweat's headshot M. Sweat
D'Andre Swift's headshot D. Swift
Tory Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Samori Toure's headshot S. Toure
Ian Wheeler's headshot I. Wheeler
Caleb Williams's headshot C. Williams
Chris Williams's headshot C. Williams
Joel Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
Darnell Wright's headshot D. Wright
Olamide Zaccheaus's headshot O. Zaccheaus

Comments

Bears Coach Ben Johnson Has Telling Comments on Braxton Jones’ Future

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x