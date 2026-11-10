Bears’ Ben Johnson Comments on Potential Trades Before the Deadline

The Chicago Bears could still have some decisions to make before the NFL trade deadline, and head coach Ben Johnson recently addressed whether the organization could pursue additional reinforcements.

With the Bears entering their bye week and the November 10th deadline approaching, general manager Ryan Poles has limited time to determine whether the roster needs another addition for the second half of the season.

Chicago has already made a significant move by acquiring defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans, sending two firsts and a fourth-round pick, but Johnson’s latest comments suggest the organization isn’t necessarily finished exploring the trade market.

Bears News: Ben Johnson Addresses Potential Moves Before the Trade Deadline

During a media session on November 9th, Ben Johnson was asked about the unusual situation of having a bye week while simultaneously having to evaluate potential roster improvements before the trade deadline.

A reporter specifically asked how the next 22 and a half hours would look for the Bears as they determine whether their remaining weaknesses can be addressed internally or whether additional reinforcements are necessary.

Johnson pointed toward Ryan Poles and the coaching staff’s ongoing discussions about potential improvements.

“I think Ryan’s doing a phenomenal job every day he’s going through and seeing how we can improve this roster. What we need the most of. The coordinators are certainly talking every day right now just where their concerns lie within the roster. And so we’ll see.”

Johnson didn’t rule out the possibility of Chicago making another move before the deadline, suggesting that Poles and the coaching staff are still evaluating their options.

“We’ll see if there’s another move or two to be made or if we stand put.”

Knowing Poles, he won’t be afraid to make another trade. Even if the Bears already gave up significant draft capital for Jeffery Simmons.

Bears Could Make Another Move Despite Johnson’s Confidence

Although Johnson left the door open for another trade, he also made it clear that he believes Chicago already has enough talent in the locker room to remain competitive.

“I feel really confident about the guys that we have in this locker room right now that I think they’ve proven at this point that we can find a way to win each and every week with this group,” Johnson said.

I love the confidence, but the Bears could use some help at certain positions, including cornerback.

There’s been some buzz surrounding Chicago potentially trading for Philadelphia Eagles CB Riq Woolen, especially now that Eagles GM Howie Roseman sent Jordan Davis away to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Woolen recently commented on the trade rumors, saying, “If it’s up to Howie the GM and my agent then I’m gonna leave it to them but me, knowing me as a person, I’ve worked hard with these guys and I’d love to be here and stay here with them.”

With the November 10th deadline approaching, the Bears’ next decision could provide another indication of how aggressively the organization plans to compete in 2026.