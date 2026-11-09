Eagles CB Riq Woolen Comments on Trade Rumors Amid Bears Link

The Chicago Bears could be among the teams looking to strengthen their secondary before the NFL trade deadline, and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Riq Woolen has emerged as a potential name to watch.

With Philadelphia sitting at 2-7 and last in the NFC East, the Eagles could consider moving veteran players for additional draft capital rather than holding onto pieces who might not fit their long-term plans.

Bears News: Riq Woolen Comments on Trade Rumors

Woolen recently addressed the possibility of being traded away from Philadelphia, making it clear that he would prefer to remain with his current teammates despite the uncertainty surrounding his future.

“If it’s up to Howie the GM and my agent then I’m gonna leave it to them but me, knowing me as a person, I’ve worked hard with these guys and I’d love to be here and stay here with them,” Woolen said.

While the Eagles cornerback expressed his desire to stay in Philly, the team’s disappointing 2-7 start could force general manager Howie Roseman to consider making some difficult decisions.

The Bears are also reportedly in deep competition with the Detroit Lions for Woolen, which could up the price for the Eagles cornerback.

Why Bears Could Benefit From Trading for Woolen

There is a legitimate reason for Chicago to pursue Woolen and the Eagles to consider trading him away.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler highlighted Woolen’s combination of size, speed, and ball production and believes the Bears would benefit from making a trade for him, especially if it’s only for a Day 3 pick.

“Woolen brings the physical traits and boundary speed to play man coverage with his 6-foot-4 frame, plus he fits in coordinator Dennis Allen’s split-safety schemes as a ball disruptor (12 interceptions and 59 pass breakups in his career). For the Eagles, they get a Day 3 return on Woolen, who is set to be a free agent in 2027 after signing a one-year deal with Philly.”

Of course, Chicago would have to weigh the cost of acquiring Woolen against the possibility of losing him in free agency after this season since he’s on a one-year deal.

However, if the price remains around a Day 3 selection, it’s definitely something worth considering, especially with the team having Super Bowl aspirations.

He might prefer to stay in Philadelphia, but the Eagles’ disappointing season could ultimately dictate his future. If Roseman decides to sell before the deadline, the Bears could have an opportunity to land an intriguing defensive reinforcement while also keeping the cornerback away from a division rival in Detroit if the Lions are, in fact, attempting to trade for Woolen.