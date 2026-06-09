Bears’ Ben Johnson Raves Over Colston Loveland, Darnell Wright

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson loves him some talented offensive players, and he made sure to send his love and praise to two guys in particular on June 9th during a press conference: right tackle Darnell Wright and tight end Colston Loveland.

Both young starters are budding stars in the NFL and were a massive part of the Bears’ success on offense in 2025. Loveland, 22, racked up 713 receiving yards on 58 catches with six touchdowns during the regular season and emerged as Caleb Williams’ top target in the playoffs, while Wright earned Second Team All-Pro honors as one of the top offensive tackles in the NFL.

That said, Johnson made sure to go the extra mile and talk about what he likes from each of the two young offensive cornerstones.

Bears’ Ben Johnson Raves Over Colston Loveland

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Talking about Colston Loveland, Ben Johnson emphasized that he’s been doing everything he can to continue to trend in the right direction as he heads into Year 2.

“This offseason it’s been full tilt,” Johnson said. “I love what he brings to the table. He’s one of the most consistent players I’ve been around, and that’s saying a lot for a young guy cause I think it takes a while before guys can truly understand what it means to be a professional, but he’s in early, he’s always in his playbook, he’s always taking notes. I think he really thrives with being available in the pressure moments. That’s the type of guy he wants to be. A lot of trust with the coaching staff, with the quarterbacks. I’m really happy with where he’s at right now. We’ve been able to take the route tree to the next level, and it’s something we’re going to continue to develop in training camp as well.”

The expectations are so high for Loveland that PFF believes he has a shot at earning First Team All-Pro honors in just his second year in the NFL, playing in the same conference as guys like Brock Bowers, Trey McBride, and George Kittle.

Johnson Comments on Darnell Wright as Extension Nears

The love doesn’t stop with Colston Loveland; Ben Johnson also made sure to praise Darnell Wright and explain how vital he is to the Bears’ offense.

“I think his approach and professionalism is what stood out from the start of the springtime a year ago up until this point. He just continues to get better. When you watch us on offense, we’re certainly a little bit more right-handed than left-handed, and that is with him in mind. He’s one of those tackles that’s a powerful player and can displace guys off the line of scrimmage. So we have that available in such a luxury that you really want to be able to sink into it, and he’s proven that he can do that. Carry the load, if you will, a lot of times in the running game on his back, and so very pleased with that. I think [Dan] Roushar and Kyle DeVan have done a phenomenal job just staying consistent, steady. His discipline continues to get better. Just like I said, the professionalism with which he enters the building just continues to get better every single day.”

If the team loves Wright so much, why not hand him that contract extension everyone knows he deserves now? He’s even said that he wants to continue to be a Chicago Bear, saying, “I would love to be on this team for my whole career, for sure. That would be great.”

Harrison Graham of Chat Sports projects Wright to sign a four-year, $112 million deal with $82 million guaranteed. A hefty contract extension, but one well worth the price.