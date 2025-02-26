Bears’ Ben Johnson Drops Huge Hint on Team’s Free Agency Plans

First-time head coach Ben Johnson’s comments at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine might have provided a fairly clear roadmap when it comes to determining where the Chicago Bears will be looking in free agency.

The Bears have multiple areas of need to address, including both offensive and defensive lines, tight end and wide receiver.

Referencing recent successful team-building strategies, Johnson name-dropped the Carolina Panthers as a team who primarily fixed its offensive line through free agency. Last offseason, the Panthers signed guards Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis, and the duo helped immensely.

“There are a number of teams that did that last year,” Johnson said at the combine. “The Panthers come to mind when they went out in free agency and got a couple of top guards, really changed the dynamic of their offense.”

It sure sounds as if the Bears may take a similar path over the coming months.

More on Ben Johnson, Bears Free Agency Plans & Fixing the Offensive Line

Johnson noted that while the Panthers struggled earlier in the season, they played noticeably better as the season progressed. The O-line in particular takes some time to grow together.

“You saw them clicking there in the second half of the season once they really started to gel,” Johnson said about the Panthers. “There’s no question that you can change the dynamic of the room just like that. That particular room, it does take time for five guys to come together. Especially if you have to deal with attrition and injuries for five guys to be working on the same page.”

Johnson has confidence the team’s current needs and the available talent in both free agency and the draft are aligning nicely. “We feel really good about free agency and the draft and how the supply matches up with our demand,” he said.

Expect a balanced approach that sees the Bears utilize free agency to address immediate needs with proven talent, while also building for the future through the draft.

Free agency will have some intriguing OL options for Chicago, including Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith, center Drew Dalman and tackle Mekhi Becton, who is fresh from winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bears Will Be Getting Back to the Basics, Johnson Says

Johnson also discussed the importance of building a team rooted in strong moral values. He expressed pride in the coaching staff he has assembled, noting that impeccable character was a primary considerations. “I feel really strongly about the quality of people that we brought in,” he said. “Character, integrity — those were the first things we were looking for.”

Beyond player acquisition and his new staff, Johnson emphasized the importance of re-establishing foundational skills and fundamentals. He outlined plans to “go back to the basics” during the offseason, focusing on core aspects of the game. Blocking. Tackling. Ball security. All equally important — and all issues the Bears have struggled with in recent years.

Johnson is clearly committed to ensuring that new and returning players — and his staff — are well-prepared for the upcoming season. He’s got a long way to go with a squad that finished 5-12 last season, but he seems to be off to a great start.