Bears HC Ben Johnson Doesn’t Hold Back on Caleb Williams

There are going to be very high expectations for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, especially after the type of season he had in 2025.

Williams finished 2025 as Pro Football Focus’ 16th-rated QB, throwing for 3942 yards and 27 touchdowns with just 7 interceptions and 28 big-time throws.

Now, heading into Year 3 and his second season under head coach Ben Johnson, the Bears’ head coach had some words to say about Williams.

Ben Johnson Shared His Thoughts on Caleb Williams and One Thing He Needs to Improve

Speaking with the media on July 28th, Ben Johnson didn’t hold back on his thoughts regarding all the things Caleb Williams excels at.

“I mean, he’s got it all, Stacey [Dales]. There’s really nothing I don’t think he can’t do. Elite arm talent, playmaking ability. Escapability. He has his legs that he can hurt a defense with. There’s just so many layers to who he is as a player.”

However, Williams has struggled to stay consistent through the course of a game, and it’s something Johnson wants him to work on.

“I think that word consistency comes up over the course of a 60-minute game or more, if we need it, to where we’re playing high-level quarterback play throughout that game. You see flashes of it, and yet we’re trying to tap into that where we’re just consistently delivering the ball to where it needs to go. Giving it to our guys around us, and then we all know that he has that ability to put on that Superman cape when the time calls for it.”

Taking care of the football is one thing, and something that Williams does extremely well. However, working on limiting incompletions and becoming more accurate in the pocket is key for QB1 to become more consistent throughout games, and there’s no doubt he’ll improve on that aspect.

Johnson Moving on to the Next Step With Williams

For now, Ben Johnson is ready to move on to the next step in his offensive system with Caleb Williams.

“Things are starting to slow down, and so what we need to see here in camp is that anticipation, take it up a notch. I think with that, the coverage recognition gets taken up another notch. I think there’s other ways we’re going to continue to challenge and push him, more of which are gonna happen post-snap. Last year we talked about that pre-snap operation quite a bit. Feel a lot better about that this time of year than we did so now we’re just moving on to the next stage.”

Williams also commented on his thoughts heading into the 2026 season, saying, “It’s gonna be really exciting. It’s gonna be really fun to watch. It’s going to be more entertaining than last year, hopefully not as much of a heart race. It’s going to be a little more entertaining, entertaining throughout the whole game and what we’re going to bring to the table as a team. You can feel it. You can see it. The confidence, it’s not thinking, it’s what goes on outside.”

The hope is those next steps end up in taking the Bears to a Super Bowl.