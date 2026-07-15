Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland is already one of the NFL’s premier TEs after just one season in the league, landing 7th on ESPN’s top NFL TEs for 2026:

“Loveland’s production over last season’s final four games showed exactly where his career is going: upward,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote.

“He’s unbelievable,” an NFL coordinator said. “A smooth mover with toughness.[Loveland] could be the Bears’ top receiver next year,” an NFL personnel evaluator added. “Expect to see more two- or three-tight-end sets from Chicago this year.”

That said, Loveland appeared on Bussin’ With The Boys to share his thoughts on Caleb Williams and the rivalry with the Green Bay Packers.

Bears TE Colston Loveland Sends Message on Packers, Caleb Williams

Let’s start with Colston Loveland’s comments on the Packers. After splitting the series 1-1 during the regular season, the Bears had a historic 31-27 Wild Card win over the Packers after being down 21-3 in the first half.

After previous seasons where the rivalry felt one-sided, Packers fans don’t want to admit that the rivalry is well alive once again. Loveland isn’t afraid to share his thoughts on the rivalry, going as far as comparing it to the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry he witnessed firsthand during his time in college at Michigan.

“As far as in the building, ‘What are you doing to beat Ohio State every day,’ that’s how it was in Michigan,” Loveland said. “Every TV, everything. That’s how it is at the Bears. Everyone’s only talking about the Packers. You can’t go a day without talking about them, talking about beating them, talking about the bad things. It’s very comparable.”

Packers fans can think that they stay “rent free” in the minds of Bears players and fans, but at the end of the day, Loveland has a winning record against Green Bay.

Williams Ascending in the Quarterback World

Moving on to Colston Loveland’s thoughts on his QB1, he had nothing but good things to say.

“Crazy. It’s like every game he’s [Caleb Williams] making some crazy highlight play. It’s like wow man…I’ve seen it in college and seen him do it but to be there firsthand and you’re running a route knowing at any time this thing can open up, it’s crazy…he’s unbelievable.”

Those wow plays and ability to create something out of nothing are the reason why Williams landed on the top ten QBs heading into 2026 by ESPN.

“Why did Williams barely win out for the final spot on the list? He’s the hardest of the four for teams to prepare for and defend,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote.

“He’s the most dynamic of the group,” one GM said. “He’s got the arm talent and overall athleticism suited for today’s game.”

“His 11 touchdowns thrown at least 20 yards downfield were two more than any other quarterback last season. He reduced his sack total from 68 to 24 year-over-year, too. And Williams’ 13 interceptions on 1,130 career passing attempts are an excellent clip. His playmaking is sustainable. Plus, Williams’ six fourth-quarter comebacks in 2025 led the league,” Fowler added.

It’s going to be fun to see how the connection between Loveland and Williams has grown over the offseason, and they could very well be the league’s top QB/TE duo in 2026.