Bears Host Tryout With Australia’s Tallest Ever Rugby Pro Before Camp

The Chicago Bears have brought in the tallest player in the history of Australia’s National Rugby League for a roster tryout as he attempts to break into the NFL.

According to the NFL’s daily transaction wire for July 24, the Bears hosted Ben Te Kura — a 6-foot-9 athlete who projects as an offensive tackle in the NFL — for a roster tryout along with five other players in advance of next week’s start to 2026 training camp.

The 22-year-old Te Kura spent the past three years playing professional rugby for the Brisbane Broncos, making five appearances as a front rower and tallying four points.

In April, though, Brisbane permitted Te Kura to take a six-week leave of absence from the club to pursue his professional opportunities in the United States for 2027, citing “long-term interest from the NFL.” The Broncos then officially released the hulking forward in early July in the interest of allowing him to pursue his career in the NFL.

“I’m very grateful to the Broncos for everything they’ve done to support me in pursuing an opportunity in the NFL,” Te Kura said, via the Broncos’ statement on his release.

Since then, Te Kura has worked out for two known NFL teams, including Chicago. He also worked out for the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks one day earlier; though, it is important to emphasize that Te Kura isn’t aiming to play in the league until 2027.

Could Ben Te Kura Become the Next Jordan Mailata?

Te Kura is an intriguing, non-traditional NFL prospect who should interest the Bears, given the long-term uncertainty they have at the left tackle position heading into 2026.

While he played three years in Australia’s NRL for the Broncos, he is still just 22 years old, meaning he has time both to bulk up around his towering 6-foot-9 frame — he is about 268 pounds now — and to adapt his physical skill set into those of a left tackle.

According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Te Kura’s agent also compared him to Philadelphia Eagles star Jordan Mailata, another former rugby player who made the transition to the NFL without any prior football experience. Mailata developed from a seventh-round pick to a stalwart blocker worthy of a three-year, $66 million extension.

That’s not to say that Te Kura will follow in Mailata’s footsteps, but it does show that the blueprint has worked once before, which might be enough to earn him a chance.

Bears Also Hosted Workouts With 4 Defensive Backs

Te Kura might have been the biggest name — pun intended — on the Bears’ tryouts list for July 24, but he was not alone in trying to impress the coaching staff at Halas Hall.

The Bears also hosted defensive backs Hudson Clark, Glendon Miller, Josh Minkins and Marlen Sewell for workouts along with another former rugby player in Kaylan Faumui.

Clark, Miller, Minkins and Sewell are all safeties in either their first or second years in the NFL, seeking opportunities as depth players amid the crunch before training camps. Meanwhile, Faumui is a Samoan International Player Pathway prospect who is officially a “guard” on the tryouts sheet but has the size (6-foot-8, 350 pounds) to play tackle.

The Bears’ rookie will report for training camp on Saturday, July 25, while the rest of the veterans will follow behind them for the final report day next Tuesday, July 28.