The 10 Best Chicago Bears RBs of All Time, Ranked

The Chicago Bears’ tradition of producing talented running backs remains a cornerstone of the franchise’s identity, with each generation bringing a new dimension to the position while also honoring the past.

The Bears’ history at running back is rich with legends who have shaped not only the team but the NFL as a whole. Their commitment to the running game has been a cornerstone of their identity, one that continues to evolve as new talent emerges.

Since their founding in 1920, the Bears have consistently fielded powerful rushing attacks, and their running backs have played a key role in shaping the team as a tough, run-first organization. We decided to take a look at the best RBs to ever play for Chicago. We looked at statistics, overall impact on the team and the league, and awards and accolades.

Check out Heavy’s countdown of the 10 best Bears running backs:

*Note: All awards and stats listed below are from each player’s tenure with the Bears only. All stats are from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.

10. Matt Suhey

Years as a Bear : 1980-1989

: 1980-1989 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (1985)

: Iconic performance: Week 12 on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Suhey had a career day, rushing for 112 yards and a score on 19 carries in Chicago’s 27-0 shutout.

Matt Suhey was a key fullback for the Bears during their heyday in the 1980s. Known for his versatility, blocking, and his role in supporting Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton, Suhey played his entire NFL career with the Bears, spanning 10 seasons. He was an integral part of their offense during this time, including their legendary 1985 Super Bowl-winning campaign. He had underrated pass-catching ability out of the backfield, hauling in 260 receptions for 2,113 yards and 5 receiving TDs over his career, also accumulating 2,946 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns over his career.

9. David Montgomery

Years as a Bear : 2019-2022

: 2019-2022 Iconic performance: Week 15 of the 2020 season against the rival Minnesota Vikings, Montgomery ran for 146 yards and 2 TDs in a 33-27 Bears win.

He wasn’t with the team all that long, but David Montgomery provided reliable and consistent production during his tenure with the Bears, even when the offense struggled. He rushed for over 800 yards in each of his four seasons, including surpassing 1,000 yards in 2020. Often a workhorse for the Bears, Montgomery had over 200 rushing attempts in three of his four seasons. By the end of the 2022 season, his final with Chicago, he ranked 5th on the Bears’ all-time rushing list with 3,609 yards, solidifying his place in team history.

8. Thomas Jones

Years as a Bear : 2004-2006

: 2004-2006 Iconic performance: In the 2006 NFC Championship against the New Orleans Saints, Jones gained 123 yards and scored twice in Chicago’s 39-14 win.

Bears fans will always remember Thomas Jones fondly. He spent just three years with the team, but he was an underrated offensive leader on a squad known for its defense. Jones’ ability to grind out tough yards, maintain ball control and consistently perform in critical moments made him invaluable. He became the first Bears running back since Neal Anderson (1990-1992) to rush for over 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons, and he gained at least 1,364 yards from scrimmage in each of his three seasons with the team. He is currently 7th all-time in team history in rushing yards (3,493).

7. Red Grange

Years as a Bear : 1925, 1929-1934

: 1925, 1929-1934 Championships & awards : 2-time NFL Champion (1932-1933) 4-time First-team All-Pro (1932-34, 1936) Pro Football Hall of Fame

: Iconic performance: Thanksgiving Day in 1925 vs. the Detroit Lions in his very first NFL game, Grange amassed 56 punt return yards, netted 92 yards from scrimmage and intercepted a pass on defense.

This selection is more about Red Grange’s impact than anything else. Grange’s signing with the Bears in 1925 gave the NFL significant credibility at a time when college football was far more popular than the professional game. His debut was a sensation, and brought widespread media attention to the league, elevating both the Bears and the NFL’s overall profile. Shortly after joining the Bears, Grange embarked on a cross-country barnstorming tour, where the team played multiple games in a short period. His presence drew massive crowds, making the tour a financial success and helping to legitimize the professional game in the eyes of the public.

6. Rick Casares

Years as a Bear : 1955-1964

: 1955-1964 Championships & awards : NFL champion (1963) First-team All-Pro (1956) Second-team All-Pro (1957) 5-time Pro Bowl selection (1955–1959)

: Iconic performance: December 16, 1956, Casares rushed for 190 yards and a score in the Bears’ 38-21 win over the Lions.

In 1956, Rick Casares led the NFL in rushing yards with 1,126 yards and 12 touchdowns on 234 carries, earning him a spot in the Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors. Casares was known for his toughness and bruising running style. He was a powerful runner who was hard to bring down, but he was also a solid contributor as a receiver and blocker. His 5,657 rushing yards is still 4th in team history and his 49 rushing TDs are 3rd. He was the Bears’ all-time leading rusher from 1965 until 1979, which speaks to his contributions at the time.

5. Neal Anderson

Years as a Bear : 1986-1993

: 1986-1993 Awards : Second-team All-Pro (1990) 4-time Pro Bowl selection (1988-1991)

: Iconic performance: November 27, 1988, Anderson ran for 139 yards and 2 TDs in a 16-0 Bears win over the Green Bay Packers.

Running back Neal Anderson’s contributions were integral to the Bears’ offensive schemes in the late 1980s and early 1990s. He helped Chicago stay competitive after the retirement of key players from their Super Bowl-winning team, and his performance earned him a reputation as one of the top offensive weapons of his time. As a player, Anderson was a dual-threat, excelling both as a runner and as a receiver. He rushed for 6,166 yards in his career, which ranks 3rd in Bears history. In addition to his rushing prowess, Anderson amassed 2,763 receiving yards, showcasing his versatility out of the backfield.

4. Bronko Nagurski

Years as a Bear : 1930-1937, 1943

: 1930-1937, 1943 Championships & awards : 3-time NFL champion (1932, 1933, 1943) 4-time first-team All-Pro (1932–1934, 1936) Pro Football Hall of Fame

: Iconic performance: On September 23, 1934, Nagurski rushed for 90 yards and 2 TDs while also throwing a passing TD in Chicago’s 24-10 win over Green Bay.

Here’s another entry that’s more about a player’s overall impact on the franchise and the league than anything else. At 6-foot-2 and 235 pounds, Bronko Nagurski was a bruising back who set a precedent for the fullback position. Known for punishing defenses and dictating the tempo of games, his playing style directly influenced future generations of power runners. Unlike most players of his time, Nagurski excelled on both sides of the ball. Not only was he a dominant fullback, but he was also an exceptional linebacker and sometimes even lined up as a tackle. His ability to impact games on both offense and defense was a rarity, making him one of the most versatile players in NFL history.

3. Matt Forte

Years as a Bear : 2008-2015

: 2008-2015 Championships & awards : 2-time Pro Bowl selection (2011, 2013)

: Iconic performance: December 29, 2013, in the regular season finale against the rival Green Bay Packers, Forte amassed 157 total yards and 3 TDs in Chicago’s 33-28 loss.

Matt Forte became a fan favorite almost instantly. In his rookie season, he rushed for 1,238 yards and 8 touchdowns, while also catching 63 passes for 477 yards and 4 touchdowns, becoming only the second rookie in NFL history to achieve over 1,200 rushing yards and 60 receptions. Forte had five 1,000-yard rushing seasons in his eight years with Chicago. His best season came in 2014, when he set the NFL record for the most receptions by a RB in a single season with 102 catches. He also totaled 1,846 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns that year.

2. Gale Sayers

Years as a Bear : 1965-1971

: 1965-1971 Awards : NFL Rookie of the Year (1965) NFL MVP (1969) 5-time first-Team All-Pro (1966-1970) 4-time Pro Bowl selection (1966-1969) Pro Football Hall of Fame (1977)

: Iconic performance: December 3, 1967 vs. the San Francisco 49ers, Sayers rushed for a TD, while also scoring on a 97-yard kickoff return and a 58-yard punt return.

Gale Sayers’ career was cut short by knee injuries, but in just seven seasons (1965-1971), he made an indelible mark on the NFL. Despite only playing 68 career games, he rushed for 4,956 yards and scored 56 total touchdowns. Beyond his skills as a running back, Sayers revolutionized the return game. He averaged 30.6 yards per kickoff return and 14.5 yards per punt return, scoring six return touchdowns in his career. He was not just a great running back, but arguably the best return man of his era.

1. Walter Payton

Years as a Bear : 1975-1987

: 1975-1987 Championships & awards : Super Bowl Champion (1985) NFL Most Valuable Player (1977) NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1977) NFL Man of the Year (1977) 5-time first-team All-Pro (1976, 1977, 1980, 1984, 1985) 3-time second-team All-Pro (1978, 1979, 1986) 9-time Pro Bowl selection (1976–1980, 1983–1986) Pro Football Hall of Fame (1993)

: Iconic performance: Payton rushed for 275 rushing yards against the Vikings on November 20, 1977, at Soldier Field.

There’s only one choice for the No. 1 spot. Walter Payton retired as the NFL’s all-time leading rusher with 16,726 rushing yards, a record that stood for over a decade. One of the key aspects that sets Payton apart from other great running backs is his versatility. He wasn’t just a rushing threat — Payton could do it all. He was an excellent receiver out of the backfield, tallying 492 receptions for 4,538 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns over his career. Payton also excelled as a blocker and even threw eight touchdown passes, showcasing his all-around football acumen.

