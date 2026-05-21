Bears Urged to Target 10x Pro Bowler in Late Free Agent Move

The Chicago Bears have spent the offseason building a younger, faster defense, but one late free-agent move could still make plenty of sense before training camp begins.

Veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner has continued to surface in rumors involving Chicago after becoming an unrestricted free agent following the 2025 season with the Washington Commanders.

According to LWOS’ Anthony Palacios, the Bears are among the teams viewed as realistic landing spots for Wagner as he searches for his next opportunity. Even at 35 years old, Wagner remains one of the NFL’s most respected defensive leaders and is coming off another highly productive season.

Wagner appeared in all 17 games for Washington in 2025 and finished with 162 total tackles, 79 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks, two interceptions, four passes defended and eight tackles for loss. He also joined the exclusive 2,000-career tackle club while continuing to show he can still contribute at a high level defensively.

Bobby Wagner Could Add Veteran Leadership to Bears Young Linebacker Room

The Bears already have a solid linebacker group entering 2026. Devin Bush, T.J. Edwards and D’Marco Jackson headline the current unit, while younger players such as Noah Sewell, Jack Sandborn and Ruben Hyppolite II continue developing behind them.

Chicago likely does not need Wagner to come in and play every defensive snap like he once did during his prime years with the Seattle Seahawks. However, that is exactly why he could make sense as a low-risk veteran addition late in free agency.

Wagner’s experience, communication and leadership would instantly elevate the room. He has been regarded for years as one of the smartest defensive players in football over his career. Additionally, his ability to help organize a defense could be valuable for a Bears team hoping to take another major step forward in 2026.

His role would likely be more situational at this stage of his career, but Chicago would not necessarily need him to be an every-down linebacker. Instead, Wagner could provide depth, mentorship and rotational production while helping younger defenders continue developing throughout the season.

Bears Could Land Wagner on Affordable Short-Term Deal

Another reason Wagner remains intriguing is the potential price tag. He played the 2025 season on a one-year contract worth around $9 million with Washington, but the market for aging linebackers has cooled significantly in recent years.

That could allow the Bears to pursue Wagner on a much cheaper short-term deal before camp opens in July.

While Chicago’s biggest need currently remains along the defensive front, Wagner’s expected price tag is low enough that the Bears could still pursue him while continuing to search for additional help on the defensive line.

Contenders often look for proven veterans before the season begins, and Wagner’s resume speaks for itself.

With 10 Pro Bowls, multiple All-Pro selections and one of the most productive careers by any linebacker in NFL history, Wagner could still provide meaningful value for a playoff contender looking to strengthen its defense entering the 2026 season.