New Info Emerges on Caleb Williams’ Rookie Contract With Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has yet to sign his rookie contract, but one longtime insider covering the team recently gave an idea as to when it might happen.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Williams is likely going to ink his rookie deal before training camp, which is set to kick off with practices available to the public on July 26.

“At this juncture, there’s no reason for concern that the Bears won’t sign Williams before training camp opens, which will be a week earlier than usual because the team is playing in the Hall of Fame Game against the Houston Texans on Aug. 1 in Canton, Ohio,” Biggs wrote on June 6, before sharing some financial details:

“Rookie contracts are slotted by draft pick, and Williams’ four-year deal is expected to be worth $39,486,057 with a $25,537,132 signing bonus. The deal, which should include a club option for the fifth year in 2028, is expected have a salary-cap number of $7,179,283 for this season.”

More on Caleb Williams’ Rookie Contract With Chicago Bears

The No. 1 overall pick of the draft this year, Williams will be making more than any of his peers also selected. The fact that the rookie QB is negotiating without an agent may make things a tad more complicated.

The last time Bears general manager Ryan Poles attempted to negotiate with a player sans agent, it was linebacker Roquan Smith, who was ultimately traded to the Baltimore Ravens. This is different, though, according to Biggs.

“This should be a drama-free process for Williams and the Bears. Williams representing himself is unlikely to create obstacles — something general manager Ryan Poles ran into shortly after he was hired in 2022 with linebacker Roquan Smith. Rookie contracts are simple compared with second contracts, which is what Smith was angling for at that time,” Biggs added.

When asked about his contract at minicamp, Williams said that while he doesn’t have an agent specifically, he still has a number of people helping him with the details.

“I’m not handling that,” Williams said about his contract on June 6. “I’ve been focused on these past three days of minicamp, the OTAs before that and rookie camp before that. I haven’t been focused on that. Poles and my team has been focused on that. I have lawyers and attorneys to handle things like that so I can be free-minded on the field, enjoying coming into work every day and working my tail off.”

Bears Still Need to Sign Top 2 Draft Picks

It’s not at all unusual for rookies to take their time inking their first NFL contracts, particularly No. 1 overall picks.

The Bears have already signed third-round offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie, fourth-round punter Tory Taylor and fifth-round rookie defensive end Austin Booker. Williams and rookie wide receiver Rome Odunze, who Chicago selected at No. 9 in Round 1, are the only two rookies who have yet to sign their contracts.

All things considered, there’s no reason for Bears Nation to panic about the situation. No. 2 overall selection Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders hasn’t signed his contract, either. And, if Biggs’ report is accurate, Chicago won’t have to wait much longer before the ink is dry on Williams’ new deal.