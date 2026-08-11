Bears Cut Ties With Safety Days After Signing to Add New Center

The Chicago Bears have cut ties with one of their newest safety additions just days after signing him to make room for a new center to join their roster.

According to the NFL’s daily transaction wire for August 11, the Bears waived defensive back Brandon Hill and signed center Wesley French to take his place on the roster on Tuesday in a pair of corresponding roster moves that keep them at the 90-man limit.

The Bears have also announced the two roster moves on the team’s official website.

The Bears signed Hill — a seventh-round pick for Houston in 2023 — on August 8 to bolster their safety room in the aftermath of veteran safety Coby Bryant’s knee injury. He will once again become a free agent on Wednesday, though, if he clears waivers.

In Hill’s place, the Bears added French to their center room after hosting a three-man workout group Tuesday that included centers Tremayne Anchrum and Lecitus Smith. French came into the league as an undrafted rookie with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, earning an active-roster role in his second season and making three starts at center.

The Bears have both of their top centers — veteran Garrett Bradbury and rookie Logan Jones — healthy and available at camp, but backup guard/center Luke Newman has missed the past two practices with an undisclosed injury, creating a depth problem.

Brandon Hill Move Could Mean Good Things at Safety

Hill didn’t get much of an opportunity to make a case for the Bears’ active roster in the three practices that he spent with the team, but his departure could signal that the team is anticipating some good news at the position in the coming days regarding injuries.

The Bears have three of their top four safeties currently sidelined at camp with injuries, but the windows are open for Elijah Hicks (PUP list) and veteran Cam Lewis (leg injury) to return to the field as soon as the team medically clears them of their injury issues.

Hicks began camp on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list after reporting to Halas Hall with a shin injury, but Bears general manager Ryan Poles indicated at the time that Hicks is dealing with a short-term injury that shouldn’t sideline him for long.

Meanwhile, Lewis left the practice field on the medical cart with a trainer on August 8 after he appeared to suffer a leg injury, prompting concern for a veteran who has filled in for both Bryant at free safety and Kyler Gordon in the nickel role early on in camp.

Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen downplayed long-term concerns with Lewis’ injury the next day, though, suggesting the veteran could return in the near future.

Maybe Hill’s exit means nothing more than he didn’t meet the standard, but it could just as easily mean that Chicago expects one or more safeties to return in short order.

Could Wesley French Play for Bears in Preseason Opener?

French is not experienced enough to draw much fanfare over his signing with Chicago, but he could have the chance to change that if he plays in the Bears’ preseason opener.

The Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs floated the possibility of French playing against the Browns on Saturday when the team announced the roster moves. His involvement will depend on how much the Bears want their top two centers playing in the preseason, but it stands to reason that they won’t risk much with Bradbury, the 31-year-old veteran.

Jones, a second-round rookie, has a stronger case to play in the preseason and get some live snaps under his belt, but the Bears may take a similarly conservative approach with him. Even if they don’t, the Bears won’t play Jones for the entire game, opening up reps for the third-stringer — French, at least until Newman returns — during the preseason.

The Bears will open the preseason against Cleveland at 1 p.m. ET on August 15.