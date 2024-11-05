Bears Strongly Urged to Make Last-Minute Trade for $50 Million OG

The Chicago Bears offensive line was atrocious against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, as it has been for much of the season, and the team now has less than one day to meaningfully address its greatest weakness.

A heartbreaking loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 8 via a miracle Hail Mary pass as time expired is the difference between Chicago’s current .500 record (4-4) and the 5-3 mark the team probably should have attained heading into a Week 10 home game against the two-win New England Patriots.

Assuming a victory next Sunday, Chicago could have moved to 6-3 as it entered a murder’s row schedule (the toughest remaining in the NFL) with legitimate playoff hopes. That would have provided more than the necessary justification to trade for an offensive line upgrade ahead of the November 5 deadline.

Now that the postseason is a less likely proposition, keeping up the health and confidence of rookie QB Caleb Williams should still offer the Bears more than enough reason to improve a battered and underperforming offensive front.

The options available aren’t extensive, though five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff is among the best players who can potentially be had within the next 24 hours.

Brandon Scherff Luxury With Which Losing Jaguars Can Afford to Part

Gilberto Manzano and Matt Verderame of Sports Illustrated strongly suggested last week that Chicago pursue Scherff.

“The Bears need to prioritize adding offensive linemen before facing their NFC North rivals,” Manzano and Verderame wrote. “They won’t be able to hang with the Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers if the offensive line doesn’t improve. Quality offensive linemen are hard to find because of the lack of depth at the positions, but a few bad teams might be willing to part with veterans as good as Scherff in exchange for draft picks. Scherff has 10 years of starting experience and was a five-time Pro Bowler with the Washington Commanders.”

Scherff is in the final season of a three-year, $49.5 million contract. He will play in 2025 at 34 years old and doesn’t make a ton of sense long-term for a Jaguars team that is 2-7 and going nowhere fast. He could, however, make a lot of sense for the up-and-coming Bears on a three-year deal with an out after two seasons — or the like.

Bears Offensive Line Banged up as Schedule Gets Tougher

Pro Football Focus ranked the Bears offensive line 20th in the league prior to Arizona. Things didn’t get better against the Cardinals, against whom Chicago surrendered 12 QB hits and 6 sacks while also suffering more injuries along the offensive front.

Starting left tackle Braxton Jones missed last weekend’s game, while starting right tackle Darnell Wright suffered an injury during it and exited in the fourth quarter.

Left guard Teven Jenkins has been Chicago’s best lineman for the past two years, but he suffered an injury the week before against Washington. The Bears coaching staff has benched former starting right guard Nate Davis twice already this season and is willing to take on money to dump him ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Scherff wouldn’t fix all of those problems by any stretch, but he and a semi-healthy Jenkins could at least fortify the interior as the tackle positions try their best to get healthy for the stretch run.