Ex-Bears Quarterback Signs With Bucs After Baker Mayfield Injury

A former Chicago Bears quarterback has earned a new opportunity with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers following the big injury to Baker Mayfield in Week 3.

According to the team’s official transaction wire, the Buccaneers signed former Bears backup quarterback Brett Rypien to their practice squad on Wednesday, September 30.

Rypien competed for the primary backup role with the Bears during Caleb Williams‘ rookie season in 2024, ultimately losing out to second-year UDFA Tyson Bagent and missing the roster cut. He wound up spending the season on Minnesota’s practice squad.

Rypien will now slot in as the No. 3 quarterback for the Buccaneers behind rookie Jalon Daniels — who will start in Mayfield’s place — and Easton Stick, who is also on the practice squad.

Bears News: Tyson Bagent Could Start vs. Jets in Week 4

Getty Chicago Bears backup quarterback Tyson Bagent could start in Week 4.

Like the Buccaneers, the Bears have also needed to adjust their quarterback plans over the past week.

They lost Williams — their franchise starter — to a hamstring injury that could keep him out until Week 7. Bagent also spent time in the league’s concussion protocol, clearing it before Week 3’s game but not fast enough to replace Case Keenum as the fill-in starter.

With Bagent healthy again, though, could the Bears start him over Keenum in Week 4?

Keenum dismantled the Eagles on Monday Night Football with an efficient 24-of-34 passing clip for 247 yards and two touchdowns, exceeding expectations in his first regular-season start since 2023 and guiding the Bears to a 27-7 victory.

While Bears head coach Ben Johnson wouldn’t rule out another start for Keenum, though, he emphasized that Bagent emerged from training camp as their No. 2 quarterback for a reason and left the door open for a baton pass against the New York Jets.

“We’ll have a discussion as a coaching staff, and we’ll see where we need to go from here,” Johnson said Monday night. “But I said it last week, and I’ll say it again: There was a reason why Tyson ended training camp as our No. 2 quarterback.”

When Will Caleb Williams Return to Play for Bears?

Getty Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, left, talks with veteran Case Keenum in Week 3’s game.

Williams avoided a major injury to his hamstring despite the scary scene in Week 2’s loss, but the Bears are still having to spend time without him at the helm of their offense.

So, how long might that last for Chicago?

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported on September 27 that Williams is dealing with a Grade 2 hamstring injury that doctors believe will sideline him for three to four weeks — presumably from the point at which he sustained his injury in Week 2.

If Williams takes all four weeks, he would return in time for October 22’s home game against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 7. A three-week return would put him back for October 18’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The good news is the Bears don’t seem to think it will take Williams longer than four weeks.

If they did, they would have placed Williams on injured reserve (minimum four-game absence) before Week 3’s kickoff against the Eagles, but they kept him on the roster.

For now, though, it is simply a waiting game for the Bears and Williams.