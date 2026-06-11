The whole situation regarding the location of the new stadium for the Chicago Bears is getting ridiculous at this point, and Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher didn’t hold back on his thoughts regarding not just a potential move outside Chicago, but also the idea of the Bears switching to an indoor stadium.

“I do not like the Bears playing anywhere but Soldier Field,” Urlacher said, appearing on the This Is Football podcast with Kevin Clark. “Even if they went to Arlington Heights, which is in Illinois, they’re building a dome. And I think if they go to Indiana it’ll be in a dome. I don’t like the idea of them playing in a dome anywhere.”

The Bears dropped a major news report on June 5th regarding the Bears’ Board of Directors voting to advance the stadium development in Hammond, Indiana. But is this merely a bluff, or are the Bears seriously going to move across state lines?

Bears Legend Brian Urlacher Doesn’t Hold Back on Stadium Saga

Urlacher went on to provide more of his thoughts on the Bears’ potential stadium move.

“I understand, financially, it makes a ton of sense for them to go to Indiana. They don’t own Soldier Field so that Sundays are not very profitable for them. Like, using the Cowboys, Jerry Jones owns that stadium. You’re doing pretty well on Sundays … the Bears don’t own their stadium and the state of Illinois for some reason is not giving them as good a deal as maybe they should, and Indiana is willing to offer more.”

The state of Illinois had years to plan for this. They, along with pretty much everyone out there, knew the Bears were going to build a new stadium ever since the team hired Kevin Warren to supposedly get the stadium situation, well, situated.

That hasn’t been the case, and now there is a real possibility the Bears move to Indiana.

“Business-wise, it makes a ton of sense for them to go to Indiana,” Urlacher added. “It’s only 25 extra minutes from downtown, so, what’s the big deal?”

Governor JB Pritzker Open to Holding a ‘Special Session’ to Keep Bears in Illinois

Olivia Olander of the Chicago Tribune wrote on June 9th that Illinois governor JB Pritzker is open to holding a special session to keep the Bears in Illinois.

“They’ve got to figure out how they can get the legislature, both sides, around the same bill, and I would be happy to call a special session,” Pritzker said on Tuesday.

“I put together the deal to start with, to make sure that we knew all things — the Bears didn’t come with a list. It was all the things that they said, but didn’t have a plan around, we put a plan together,” Pritzker added.

The whole situation is a mess, and at this point all you can do is shake your head in disbelief that all sides couldn’t figure out a way to keep the Bears in Chicago.