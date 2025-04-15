Bears Showing Interest in ‘Battering Ram’ to Pair With QB Caleb Williams: Report

While many mock drafts have linked the Chicago Bears to former Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, the team is eyeing another RB many draft experts also value highly: former University of North Carolina product Omarion Hampton.

According to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, the Bears met with Hampton on April 14.

Jeanty is widely regarded as the top prospect at the position, but there’s speculation that he may be off the board by the time the Bears pick at No. 10. If Jeanty gets taken early — or even if he doesn’t — trading down could be a realistic and smart option for the Bears.

It would give them additional draft capital while still securing a high-caliber running back like Hampton to pair with QB Caleb Williams.

Breaking Down Chicago Bears’ Interest in RB Omarion Hampton

The Bears might find value in moving down to secure Hampton, who is projected to be available in the mid-to-late first round.

At 6’0” and 221 pounds, the former Tar Heel combines a robust frame with impressive athleticism, evidenced by his 4.46-second 40-yard dash and a 9.78 Relative Athletic Score, which ranks 43rd out of 1,909 running backs tested at the Combine since 1987. Those are qualities Bears head coach Ben Johnson would surely covet.

Here’s what NFL.com’s draft expert Lance Zierlein had to say about Hampton in his scouting report:

High-volume battering ram with a three-ingredient recipe of size, strength and aggression. Hampton is a linear runner lacking creativity and wiggle, but once the gas is engaged, he runs like a downhill truck whose brake lines have been cut. He has the base, balance and power to batter tacklers and reignite runs after contact but he fails to recognize alternative run lanes that offer easier paths and more yardage. He needs to work on his pass protection but can create positive plays on swing passes and screens. Hampton is a tone-setting future starter who can handle a heavy workload, but he absorbs rare levels of heavy contact that could create durability or longevity issues if he doesn’t learn to pick and choose his battles.

A Closer Look at Hampton’s Stats

Hampton had a standout career at UNC. His junior season, in 2024, he rushed for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 5.9 yards per carry. His performance placed him second on UNC’s all-time single-season rushing leaders list, just behind Don McCauley’s 1,720 yards in 1970.

Over his collegiate career, Hampton amassed 3,565 rushing yards and 36 touchdowns, which ranks fourth in school history for career rushing yards.

Bears fans would definitely appreciate Hampton’s playing style. He’s a smooth combination of size, speed and vision, and he possesses all the attributes that should allow him to excel at the professional level. His ability to break tackles and gain yards after contact makes him a valuable asset in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

Additionally, Hampton has been a solid contributor in the passing game, recording 38 receptions for 373 yards and two touchdowns his junior year. His well-rounded skill set makes him an ideal fit for what Johnson is going to want to do with the Bears’ offense.

Given Johnson’s history of developing dynamic RBs, he could be champing at the bit just thinking about integrating a multifaceted back like Hampton into his scheme.

If Chicago does trade down from 10, keep an eye on Hampton. The Bears sure are.