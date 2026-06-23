Ben Johnson Puts Caleb Williams on Notice Ahead of Bears’ Training Camp

Quarterback Caleb Williams made several meaningful strides in his game across his first year playing under Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson in 2025, but there was one noticeable step back that could potentially prove problematic longterm.

Williams completed 62.5 percent of his passes as a rookie two years ago. And while his yardage went up, his sacks went down and his turnover numbers remained impressively low last season, his accuracy dropped all the way to 58.1 percent.

That figure ranked 32nd among all NFL quarterbacks in 2025. For context, New England Patriots QB Drake Maye — who went third overall in the 2024 draft, two spots behind Williams — led the league with a completion rate of 72 percent and led his team to a Super Bowl appearance.

Williams doesn’t have to be what Maye was last year to lead Chicago to the promised land or earn himself an MVP trophy someday, but he’s certainly got to be better than 58 percent. And Johnson is refusing to let him forget that.

Ben Johnson Hammering Caleb Williams With Accuracy, Precision Work During Offseason

Dan Wiederer of The Athletic reported on Monday, June 22 that Johnson continues to coach Williams hard, a method the quarterback has asked for and to which he has responded well.

And accuracy is the name of the game this summer.

“Nothing is more important to the Bears’ future than the continued ascent of quarterback Caleb Williams. And nothing is more important to Williams’ ascent than his growing connection with Ben Johnson,” Wiederer wrote. “During the spring, it became clear the two continue working in harmony, a positive sign as the team heads for training camp.”

“Johnson has made it clear that Williams’ completion percentage needs to spike in 2026,” Wiederer continued. “Additionally, there has been nonstop emphasis on improving Williams’ precision with his ball location graded on just about every throw he made in a practice setting during the offseason program.”

Multiple Factors Outside of Caleb Williams’ Control Had Impact on Accuracy Last Year

Williams’ regression in accuracy last season wasn’t all on him. His wide receivers and tight ends mishandled more catchable throws than most across the league last season, and the quarterback was also learning a new offense.

Beyond that, Williams’ style of play may never lend itself to his development into one of the most efficient throwers in the league.

He is willing to take risks and is a wizard playing out of structure, exemplified by numerous electric highlights across seven come-from-behind fourth-quarter wins during last season, including an 18-point second-half comeback in Round 1 of the playoffs over the rival Green Bay Packers. But that style of play is going to lead to more off-balance throws and more incompletions while also stuffing the highlight reels.

That said, if Williams can work his way up to an average/slightly above-average level of efficiency, which should be well within his reach given his natural gifts, then his big-play ability and clutch instincts could render him one of the best quarterbacks in the league while also transforming the Bears’ offense into one of the most formidable.