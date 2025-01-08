Caleb Williams Sends Strong Message on Ben Johnson as Next Bears Coach

Caleb Williams is staying open to the process as the Chicago Bears search to find their next head coach, but he has made no secret of his admiration for one of the market’s top candidates: Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Williams sang Johnson’s praises when asked about him and his candidacy for the Bears’ head coaching job during his end-of-year press conference on January 6, lauding the rival coach’s abilities as an offensive play-caller after seeing him in action twice in 2024.

“I think he’s been really cool to watch,” Williams said Monday after noting the creativity he saw from the Lion offense during Week 18’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“During our game, I would sit back and watch and just kind of watch and try and learn something … I was fascinated watching because he always had wrinkles for counters and things like that throughout the game. I think he’s obviously done really well, so I think it would be cool to see how that all goes down.”

Ben Johnson May Only Interview With Bears & Patriots

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Lions have granted the Bears’ request to interview Johnson for their head coaching job and have specified a window of time from Thursday afternoon to Saturday during their bye this week to hold his interviews. Breer also noted that Johnson “will be selective” and may only take interviews with the Bears and the New England Patriots — who fired Jerod Mayo as coach on January 6.

From an outside perspective, Johnson seems like the sure-fired pick for the Bears. He is an offensive-minded coach who has helped mold the Lions offense into one of the most formidable units in the NFL over the past three years, a unit that led the NFL in scoring (564 points) and finished second in total passing yards (4,474) during the 2024 season.

Johnson also spoke glowingly about Williams in December when reporters asked about his impressions of the No. 1 pick during his turbulent rookie season with the Bears.

“There’s no question this guy is talented,” Johnson said. “I remember standing on the sideline last game, and you can hear the ball whistle by you. He’s got quite a fastball and has some creativity to him. Can extend plays and is accurate down the field as well.”

The Bears, however, are casting a wide net in their coaching search and have requested interviews with more than a dozen potential candidates, including interim head coach Thomas Brown, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, among others.

Caleb Williams Wants Next Bears HC to ‘Challenge’ Him

Williams has made clear his appreciation for Johnson, but he is trying not to dive too deeply into the possibilities of whom the Bears could hire as their next head coach. He said he tries not to get overly excited when he hears a candidate’s name with whom he is familiar or who has a proven track record. He also said he avoids talking about the candidates with his teammates because they have no control over the team’s decision.

Broadly speaking, though, Williams said what he wants most from his next head coach is someone who will challenge him and mold him into a better NFL quarterback.

“I would just say challenge me,” Williams said about what he wants from his next coach. “Whether it’s pulling me aside and saying whatever or having talks consistently, or maybe not. Maybe having a list of things we want to accomplish, myself first — because that helps the team. From there, help find ways to set other goals. However, it may work out, just challenge and find ways to help better myself but also better the team.

“I don’t have an issue with being challenged, I don’t have an issue with speaking truth between the coach and I, or whoever it may be. Whichever way that happens, whichever way it shapes, is the way it goes.”