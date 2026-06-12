Bears QB Caleb Williams Breaks Silence On Stadium Drama

The Chicago Bears have been submerged in drama around the location of their new stadium. While many Bears fans and former players have been outwardly against the team moving out of Chicago, quarterback Caleb Williams gave a more reserved response.

“I’m going to play wherever there’s 120 by 53⅓ [yards], and it’s marked up with white lines and two end zones,” he told Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “I’m OK with whatever. Whatever decision they make is whatever decision they make. I just want some green and my teammates, coaches, and another team out there. And fans.”

While some may want Williams to be more vocally against a potential move to Hammond or Arlington Heights, the young QB likely made a wise choice in opting to stay mum.

Williams wouldn’t gain much by stating disdain for a move that is outside of his control and would only seed further hate if/when the move actually happens.

Moreover, he appears to be purely focused on playing football instead of feeding into the outside saga surrounding it. Williams comments were the logical and right choice.

Not a Guarantee the Chicago Bears Leave Illinois

While relocation discussions have been happening for months, a real gut punch came last week when the Bears announced on June 5th that their board of directors voted to advance the development of their stadium in Hammond, Indiana.

“We believe a world-class stadium project in Hammond will transform the region, connecting Northwest Indiana to the South Side of Chicago through the Loop and across neighborhoods and suburbs stretching north of the city,” Bears chairman George H. McCaskey and president & CEO Kevin Warren said in a statement. “It will bring Chicagoland together and deliver new opportunities to its residents and businesses.”

While this is a significant push towards the Bears leaving Illinois, it is not a guarantee. A league source stated, “While Indiana is ‘in the lead’ to lure the Bears across state lines to build a domed stadium, ‘Illinois can still get back in the race.’”

The Bears’ constant shifting has reportedly “hindered” the progress of a stadium deal, according to Matt Hill, a spokesperson for Illinois governor JB Pritzker.

While the Bears have kept the league office and stadium committee informed on all of their developments, there is still a lot of work to be done before an official decision is made.

Chicago Bears Need To Be Cautious of Repeating History

Regardless of the decision about the long term, the immediate future keeps the storied franchise in place. For reference, it took the Buffalo Bills two years to construct Highmark Stadium. It would likely take a similar time for the Bears.

That means the Bears will remain in Chicago for at least the next two seasons. A lot can happen in that span of time. Chicago is entering 2026 with Super Bowl expectations. The team is expected to take another jump under Ben Johnson in year two. If the decision ultimately comes down to the Bears moving out of the state lines, it would be fitting for them to capitalize on their championship window as a potential farewell. However, there is also a cautionary flipside.

In 1995, it was announced mid-season that the Browns would leave Cleveland and relocate to Baltimore. This caused an up-and-coming team to collapse.

The situation is slightly different, as the team was moving and becoming an entirely different franchise. However, the weight of the shift had drastic effects on the team that season.

The Bears should be wary of the repercussions for what could derail a team with the most promise they’ve had since 2010.