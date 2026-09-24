Bears, Caleb Williams Get Clear Message From Eagles Ahead of MNF

The Chicago Bears don’t yet know who will start at quarterback against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football at the conclusion of the NFL’s Week 3 slate, which is mostly a disadvantage, but also creates a slight edge for Chicago in one specific way.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, who served in that same role for the Bears across four seasons between 2015-18, spoke about Chicago’s quarterback situation during a media session on Wednesday, September 23.

“Don’t have enough information yet,” Fangio said after a reporter asked if he was prepping his defense for third-string QB Case Keenum, per Devan Kaney of FOX Sports. “We’re preparing for Chicago’s offense. I don’t think their offense will change a whole lot schematically, so that’s what we’ll prepare for.”

Eagles Don’t Expect Less Threat From Bears’ Run Game if Caleb Williams Doesn’t Play

Chicago’s offense is, however, liable to look at least somewhat different if Keenum starts instead of Caleb Williams, who is likely to miss the game after suffering a Grade 1 hamstring strain against the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. The Bears, however, have yet to officially rule out their starting quarterback.

Fangio also discussed Williams and the threat he presents with his legs during the press conference Wednesday, contending that the former No. 1 pick’s presence on or off the field does not have the type of impact on Chicago’s run game that the average observer might expect.

“Not as much as you think he does,” Fangio said of Williams. “They’re an under-center offense a good bit, so it’s not like it’s a lot of gun zone-read, QB-generated runs. They’re under center, handing it off. They do a great job of blocking.”

Bears May Start 3 Different QBs Across Next 3 Weeks

Fangio and the Eagles defense would normally be preparing for an offense led by Tyson Bagent with Williams probably a scratch for Week 3. However, the Bears’ backup QB is currently in the concussion protocol, which is why Keenum is in the mix.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN speculated on Wednesday that given Bagent’s likely return timeline and what history says about hamstring injuries like the one Williams sustained, Chicago could start Keenum on Monday against the Eagles, Bagent two games from now versus the New York Jets and then return Williams in time to face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field in Week 5.

“It’s possible that the Bears have a different starting quarterback in each of the next three weeks, starting with Case Keenum on Monday night vs. Philadelphia,” Fowler wrote. “The Bears follow that up with a home game vs. the New York Jets and a trip to Lambeau Field for a divisional clash with the Green Bay Packers.

“[Ben] Johnson has coached durable starting quarterbacks while a play-caller since 2022,” Fowler continued. “Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff never missed a game during Johnson’s three-year tenure there, and this would be Williams’ first missed game.”