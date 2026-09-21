Bears’ Colston Loveland Details Caleb Williams’ Stunning Message to Team After Injury

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams got the best news he could have hoped for in the aftermath of a scary non-contact hamstring strain against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, but more impressive than his physical resilience was Williams’ character in the immediate aftermath of what could have been a catastrophic injury.

Tight end Colston Loveland said that in the locker room after a tough loss, and before the QB knew the extent of his injury, Williams addressed all of his teammates. And shockingly, his health concern was not a part of the message he delivered.

“Bears TE Colston Loveland said postgame that Caleb Williams broke down the team and didn’t mention his injury,” Kalyn Kahler of ESPN reported on X. “Per Loveland, Williams told them: ‘Let it hurt, let it sting, watch the tape, clean it up, get back and be 1-0 next week.'”

Caleb Williams Got Best Possible News on Hamstring Injury Following MRI

Almost just as surprising as Williams’ selflessness following the first major injury of his NFL career is the fact that the team hasn’t even ruled the quarterback out yet for its Monday Night Football matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on September 28.

The likelihood remains that Williams won’t suit up for that competition, but the results of his MRI on Monday morning were good enough that the Bears’ fans and locker room can hold out hope that he might be back.

“Bears QB Caleb Williams avoided any major injury to his hamstring Sunday, tests confirmed today — and the team isn’t even ruling him out for next Monday’s game against the Eagles, sources tell @ringer @netflix sports,” Tom Pelissero reported via X. “A massive sigh of relief in Chicago.”

Head coach Ben Johnson described Williams as “week-to-week” in an a midday Monday interview but acquiesced that the QB will likely “miss some time.”

Tyson Bagent Will Replace Caleb Williams as Bears’ Starting QB for as Long as Williams Remains Sidelined

For as long as Williams is out, backup quarterback Tyson Bagent will assume the starting role while veteran Case Keenum will step into the QB2 spot.

Bagent is 2-2 in four starts (12 total appearances) since joining the Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2023.

Several trade rumors swirled around Bagent in late February through March, as he is one of the more desired backup quarterbacks around the league. Chicago recently inked Bagent to a two-year contract worth $10 million that keeps him under contract with the franchise through the 2027 campaign.

Most projections of a Grade 1 hamstring strain project two or three weeks for a full recovery, which means Bagent is likely to start against Philadelphia on Monday and the New York Jets on October 4.

Williams should have a reasonable chance to return against the Green Bay Packers in Week 5 at Lambeau Field or the Bears’ away game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6.