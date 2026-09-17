Bears Make Big Caleb Williams Announcement Prior to Vikings Game

The Chicago Bears offense is pulling down accolades early and often this season, as quarterback Caleb Williams joined running back D’Andre Swift in that regard on Wednesday.

After the NFL named Swift its NFC Offensive Player of the Week on September 16, the Bears announced that Williams won the moniker of FedEx Air and Ground Player of the Week.

“A solid Week 1 for the Iceman,” the Bears’ official team X account captioned the award graphic.

Williams completed more than 72 percent of his 29 pass attempts for 269 yards and two scores while adding 10 rushes for 65 yards and another two touchdowns.

Chicago scored a whopping 59 points in its season-opening road win over the Carolina Panthers, including eight TDs and one field goal.

Bears RB D’Andre Swift Captured NFC Player of the Week Honors

Williams’ efforts were part of a ridiculous ground game performance from Chicago’s offense that included 291 total yards on 39 carries (7.5 yards per haul) and six total TDs.

Swift led the way with 124 yards and three scores, adding a catch for 10 yards in the process.

“@D’Andre Swift is starting off HOT 🔥,” the Bears captioned news from the league that Swift was the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award winner.

Swift’s three scores in a single game was a career high for the seven-year veteran running back.

He also put up career highs in rushing yards (1,087) and rushing TDs (9) in head coach Ben Johnson’s third-ranked rushing game in 2025, which led Swift to signing a three-year extension worth nearly $34 million total just ahead of Week 1 this season.

Bears Running Back Kyle Monangai Had Team’s Most Explosive Run of Week 1

But despite all of the praise for Swift and Williams in the ground game, it was actually second-year running back Kyle Monangai who had the most dynamic play of the afternoon.

Monangai finished the contest with 100 rushing yards and a TD on 10 carries, one of which was a 61-yard burst to the end zone.

Speaking to the media at practice Wednesday, Williams said that was his favorite play of the afternoon because it epitomized the team’s offensive culture, with multiple wide receiver laying down crucial blocks to get Monangai from the line of scrimmage over the goal line.