Bears QB Caleb Williams Gives Honest Advice to Titans’ Cam Ward

Chicago Bears star quarterback Caleb Williams won’t likely pull aside Cam Ward for a CJ Stroud-style chat when they meet Saturday for their preseason finale, but he did offer some honest advice from one No. 1 overall draft pick to another.

Following Thursday’s joint practice with the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Williams was asked what advice he would give to Ward as he prepares to enter his sophomore NFL season. Williams, who broke out in his Year 2 with the Bears, kept it humble.

“I think [Ward] has an awesome coordinator that’s been in the league for a while,” Williams said in reference to Brian Daboll, via The Tennessean. “I don’t know how long he’s been in the league, and he’s been an awesome offensive coordinator. And he’s been in different places with different quarterbacks, so he has a good track record with quarterbacks. So, just believing and trusting in him and what he’s coaching you and teaching you, and then I think just being able to go out there and execute.

“I think we have some similarities in our game and things like that, and being able to make big plays and things like that, and just being able to keep consistent in making the small plays. And I’m still working on that myself, so I can’t speak on it too much, but I would say those are the few things.”

Caleb Williams Struck Gold With Ben Johnson in 2025

Williams would know a thing or two about the value of an “awesome coordinator” after taking a significant step forward in his development during his first season with Ben Johnson at the helm.

While Johnson is the Bears’ head coach, he is also the architect of the offense that unlocked a new level for Williams in 2025. The 24-year-old threw a career-best 27 touchdowns and set a new single-season franchise record with his 3,942 passing yards. He also earned the moniker “Ice Man” with his seven fourth-quarter comebacks.

Even still, Williams has plenty of room left to improve for 2026.

Accuracy is a focal point for him and the Bears. While Next Gen Stats calculated that Williams lost 404 passing yards due to dropped passes in 2025, he also made far too many errant throws in a variety of situations, including on easier checkdowns. He completed only 58.1% of his passes in 17 starts, a significant dropoff from 2024 (62.5%).

Fortunately, Williams has everything he needs to take the next step in 2026 — if he can get his completion percentage closer to the 70% goal he set for himself last season.

Can Can Ward Make Similar Year 2 Jump for Titans?

After getting a closer look at Williams in joint practice, the Titans might be wondering if they could find themselves in a similar situation — with a much-improved starter worthy of a Madden cover — with Ward a year from now.

Ward showed promise in his first season with the Titans despite an awful 3-14 record, throwing for 3,169 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions and maintaining a calm pocket presence throughout his challenges. His completion percentage dipped below 60%, but he also tied with Geno Smith as the most-sacked quarterback in the league, thanks to the Titans’ porous line — a problem Williams knew as a rookie.

A new era in Tennessee should help get Ward on the right track, though.

New head coach Robert Saleh and Daboll bring experience and — hopefully — competency to the Titans after a messy start to Ward’s career. In particular, Daboll’s style of offense should help unlock Ward’s potential as a scrambler while also teaching him the finer points of pre-snap protection adjustments that can help keep him upright.

The Titans also invested major resources in two new passing targets for Ward, signing a $70 million deal with veteran Wan’Dale Robinson — who played for Daboll in New York — and selecting Ohio State star Carnell Tate with the No. 4 overall pick.

It might not turn into the division-winning campaign that it did for the Bears, but Ward and the Titans should be better in 2026.