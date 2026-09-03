Caleb Williams ‘Hot Ones’ Answer About Aaron Rodgers Will Leave Bears’ Fans Feeling Spicy

With the 2026 regular season kicking off in less than a week, several media outlets have turned their attention towards the NFL. Hot Ones, the chicken-wing talk show hosted by Sean Evans, brought on Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams for their latest episode as a precursor.

Their decision to bring on Williams likely ties to his Madden 27 cover-athlete appearance and general name-brand recognition within the league.

As Williams battled the “wings of death,” he revealed several tidbits about his mentality.

One of the more interesting thoughts the wings brought to life was a comment Williams made about quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Despite currently being on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Rodgers is viewed in many Chicago fans’ eyes as the nemesis to the organization as a member of the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers holds a 25-5 career record against the Bears. His disrespect for the franchise reached its peak during a 21-14 victory in 2021, where Rodgers shouted at the fans, “I still own you!”

While Williams never played Rodgers at any point in his career, he knows about the history between him and the franchise.

During the Hot Ones interview, Williams was asked about his thoughts on several legendary quarterbacks.

When asked about Rodgers, Williams praised him, saying, “Magician with the football.”

The interview prompted this response from Williams, and since they never faced each other head-to-head, his comments aren’t shocking.

Also, based on the new chapter, Williams and the Bears wrote in their NFC North rivalry last season, it looks like most of that “hatred” is directed more towards the franchise itself.

Caleb Williams Enjoyed The Playoff Loss To The Rams

Williams was also asked about some of his favorite moments from his career so far. Among his answers, he shouted out the team’s recent playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams last season.

“I actually, even though we lost, I really enjoyed this past Rams game, the playoff. – Also incredible. – It was electric. I mean, from the start to the finish, it was a electric environment,” he said. “So shout out to Chicago, shout out to, you know, the fans and things like that. They made it like that. And then obviously the weather helped it a little bit. You know, you play ‘Madden’ and you turn on the weather and, you know, you got snow going down. It felt like I was in the video game. So it was, it was pretty fun. It was sick.”

Caleb Williams Compares Relationship With Ben Johnson To A Jazz Duo

Another interesting chicken nugget Williams dropped in his interview was about his relationship with Ben Johnson.

“There’s parts of it where he’s, you know, at least my coach in my situation, like he’s super tough and he’s on the mentor aspect of it,” Williams stated.

“And he’s, you know, he’s coached me hard, and I have respect for that, and I love him for that because that’s what I want. I want to, you know, reach things and reach some of my goals. And you need somebody like that around you to show you what you don’t know. And the jazz part is, typically on Sundays, I think you get on the field, and then it becomes poetic. It becomes a good old jazz night.”

Bears fans are certainly looking forward to hearing more beautiful music between the two as their Week 1 battle with the Carolina Panthers approaches.