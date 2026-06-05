Bears Caleb Williams Stars Alongside Vince Vaughn In Madden 27 Trailer

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has been making waves in the media since it was announced that he would be the cover athlete for Madden 27.

Williams’ first big foray in the media sphere came on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast. There, he talked about the cover opportunity allowing him to fulfill a childhood dream. He also shared his goal to become the first-ever back-to-back Madden cover athlete.

Williams’ latest media appearance has him starring alongside long-time comedic actor Vince Vaughn in the Madden 27 trailer.

The trailer is simply hilarious and features several notable guest star appearances, including current players like Micah Parsons, Matthew Stafford, and Amon-Ra St. Brown, as well as other big-name personalities like Tom Brady, Yung Gravy, Mina Kimes, Sketch, Kam Patterson, and more.

Safe to say the Bears’ fans are hoping Williams will remain in the headlines as much during the NFL season.

Caleb Williams Honors Michael Jordan on Cover

Williams is on pace to become the next face of Chicago. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin reported how Williams decided to pay homage to the former face of Chicago.

“While EA Sports wanted one of two covers to feature Williams’ jump pass, which is most remembered from his fourth-down throw in the Bears’ come-from-behind win over the Packers in the 2025 wild-card round, Williams wanted to add the Chicago skyline behind him as a tribute to Michael Jordan,” Cronin revealed.

“The original 1985 Air Jordan campaign poster captured Jordan midair in his signature Jumpman post with the sun setting over the skyscrapers in the background. Jordan won six championships with the Bulls in the 1991-98 span. Williams hopes one day to do the same for the Bears.”

Williams is the first Chicago Bears player to appear on the Madden cover. Williams will look to accomplish a lot more firsts for the franchise moving forward.

Caleb Williams Closing In On 4,000 Yard Passing Season

Williams currently already holds the Bears’ all-time single-season passing record after throwing for 3,942 yards during the regular season last year. However, the Bears remain the only franchise in the NFL to have not had a 4,000-yard passing season.

Entering Week 18, Williams spoke about the opportunity to surpass that yardage marker, telling the Chicago Tribune, “It’d be cool just in the sense of there’s never been one here. I think I was brought here for those types of things and those types of moments, the things that haven’t been done here, to try and be able to accomplish.”

While Williams fell short of that goal last season, year two in Ben Johnson’s system has him poised for another leap that, on top of any statistical feats, could land them back in the Super Bowl for the first time in 20 years.

The team will now have to battle the expectations that come along with having a quarterback on the brink of super-stardom and being the reigning division winner.

Their season opener against the Carolina Panthers is officially 100 days away, and Bears fans will find out quickly just how far their team has truly come.