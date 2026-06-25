Bears QB Caleb Williams Receives Bad Personal News As Season Nears

Amid an offseason where Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has been at the forefront of new opportunities due to his play last season, one door appears to have somewhat closed on the young signal caller.

Earlier in the offseason, Williams submitted a trademark claim for his Iceman moniker. That initial submission was met with controversy after former NBA Player George Gervin claimed that his team already filed a trademark application for the same name.

While this initial conflict was a hitch in Williams’ plan, it appeared as though he’d come out on top. This is because, due to miscommunication following an unfortunate incident during Gervin’s initial filing, his team never actually submitted the claim.

So they just resubmitted their claim four days after Williams put in his initial bid.

While that stirred up some off-field drama for Williams’ camp, it was expected that it wouldn’t be an issue because they submitted their claim first.

Ultimately, it wasn’t an issue; however, Williams’ trademark attempt was still denied.

Bears Caleb Williams Iceman Too Similar To Previous Trademark

It was announced on June 24th that the United States Patent and Trademark Office have initially refused Caleb Williams’ application for the Iceman moniker.

The real reason Williams’ claim has been rejected is that the office deemed it a “likelihood of confusion” due to similarity to a trademark filed by LaCrosse Footwear for insulated boots in 1988.

“These marks are identical in appearance, sound and meaning,” the USPTO wrote in its refusal letter. “… Additionally, because they are identical, these marks are likely to engender the same connotation and overall commercial impression when considered in connection with applicant’s and registrant’s respective goods and/or services.”

ESPN’s Michael Rothstein elaborated on the situation, writing, “LaCrosse, an Oregon-based footwear company, owns the trademark “Iceman” for one of its boots and boot liners. Williams had applied for trademarks in multiple categories, including clothing, and that allowed the USPTO to offer the broad refusal of his application.”

Although Williams’ initial attempt was refused, he can still appeal the decision. So the trademark is technically put on hold as of now.

Williams likely did not anticipate this level of difficulty when he initially filed the trademark, and it’ll be up to him if he wants to continue pursuing the title. Although as he continues to play and don the name on the field, the value will likely only increase. His team will likely attempt to see this issue through to the end.

Former NFL QB Derek Carr Praises Bears Caleb Williams

Ultimately, the value of an Iceman trademark won’t mean much if Williams does not continue to perform in the clutch on the field. His seven fourth-quarter comebacks last season were not only the most in the league, but broke an NFL team single-season record.

Entering year two of Ben Johnson, Williams is expected to take another big leap. Former Raiders and Saints quarterback Derek Carr expressed this sentiment on his “Home Grown with David and Derek Carr” podcast.

“The scary part about Caleb Williams is that he’s not even close to his ceiling,” Carr stated. “I think this marriage between Caleb Williams and Ben Johnson – the future is very bright for Chicago.”