Bears Dealt Unfortunate News on Caleb Williams Days Before Eagles Game

The Chicago Bears initially left the door open for quarterback Caleb Williams to play against the Philadelphia Eagles. Yet, all signs are pointing to Case Keenum making the start in Week 3.

Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent remains in concussion protocol with the Monday Night Football matchup fast approaching. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Williams’ status for Week 4 against the New York Jets is also in doubt.

According to Fowler, Keenum is expected to make the start for the Bears against the Eagles.

“He’s classified as week to week on that hamstring strain,” Fowler said of Williams during a September 26, 2026, edition of “SportsCenter.” “He’s not a slam dunk for Week 4 either.

“They got to see how it goes over the next coming days, but they got to start 38-year-old Case Keenum this week, Monday night against Philadelphia,” Fowler added.

“He hasn’t started since 2023. They got a deep quarterback room, but Keenum’s their three. Tyson Bagent is still in concussion protocol.”

Bears News: QB Caleb Williams Is ‘Unlikely’ to Play vs. Eagles, Says Insider

NFL insider Tom Pelissero noted that fans appeared to have taken his initial report the “wrong way.” Pelissero previously reported that the Bears had not ruled out Williams for the Monday Night Football matchup.

“With Caleb, despite what it looked like on the field, he’s gonna be back soon,” Pelissero explained on a September 25, episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” “He didn’t practice today. It’s unlikely that he plays Monday night.

“I know some people took my initial tweet the wrong way. I said they’re not ruling him out. Meaning it’s not a 0% chance (he plays against Eagles).” Pelissero continued. “… I did break the story that it showed no major injury. And so, they’re not even ruling him out this week.

“Meaning if he’s feeling good enough by Monday, they’ll put him out there. Now if they get to the end of the week and the hamstring’s still an issue, obviously they’ll hold him back. This is not a long-term injury for Caleb.”

Bears QB Case Keenum Is Looking Forward to Playing for Chicago HC Ben Johnson



Overall, it is much better news than expected on Williams’ injury. Bears fans initially feared the worst when an emotional Williams was carted off of the field in Week 2.

Keenum is hoping to have the opportunity to run the Bears offense under head coach Ben Johnson this season. It appears that Keenum will get this chance on Monday night in primetime.

“If I get a chance to have that guy in my ear, golly man. He’s gonna go down as probably the best play-caller, play designer, coach — all of the above — when it’s all said and done,” Keenum said of Johnson, per Yahoo Sports.

“Some of the stuff that man does is unbelievable. And the way he sees the game, the way he’s able to prepare guys, the way he leads; I am the biggest Ben Johnson fan.”