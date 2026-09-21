Bears’ Caleb Williams Gets Optimistic Injury Update From NFL Insider

It was a scary sight seeing Chicago Bears star quarterback Caleb Williams go down in visible pain during the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Williams suffered what’s believed to be a hamstring injury, but had to be carted off to the locker room with an emotional expression on his face.

After the game, head coach Ben Johnson commented on his injury, saying, “He’s in good spirits, a team player. …I’m actually happy that it’s nothing with the knee. That was my first inclination, but the hamstring can be pretty damaging as well, so we’ll see how bad it is tomorrow and we’ll go from there.”

However, there’s some optimism surrounding the severity of his injury.

Optimism Surrounding Caleb Williams’ Injury

Getty Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

According to NBC’s Mike Florio, sources told him there’s optimism surrounding the severity of Caleb Williams’ injury, and it could be ‘as slight as a Grade 1’ hamstring pull.

It looked bad, but I’m told that there is optimism that it is not a severe injury,” Florio said prior to the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts. “It could be as slight as a Grade 1. That’s the lowest level hamstring injury, but they’ll know more tomorrow when they do the MRI.”

Florio reiterated what Johnson said during his press conference, saying Williams is in good spirits and is ready to do whatever is necessary to get back on the field.

Getty Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

As for the rest of the guys on the roster, there’s an agreement that Caleb Williams is one of the toughest players on the team and will be back sooner rather than later.

“He was in here shaking everybody’s hands, so letting us know that we’re going to be good for the next one and we just got to keep on rolling,” left tackle Braxton Jones said.

Of course, it doesn’t come without some worry as well.

“It hurts, man,” wide receiver Luther Burden said. “Thought we had a touchdown, seeing it go down, he’s the heart, soul, and engine of this team. Hopefully he ok and gets back out there.”

I’m worried,” cornerback Malik Muhammad added. “If 18 gets hurt, I’m worried. The whole stadium was worried, maybe the whole world. But he should be good. I asked him after the game if he’s going to be good. He’s going to be good.”

The hope is Williams comes back this season and isn’t out for the entire year, and when he does, the team is 100% confident that he’s fully healthy and ready to ball out.

The Bears’ next stretch of games includes matchups against the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, and Atlanta Falcons.