Caleb Williams Gets Discouraging Injury Update Before Bears-Eagles Game

Caleb Williams will not play Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport, meaning that the Chicago Bears will fall back on their third option quarterback, Case Keenum, to start Week 3.

The update from the longtime NFL insider should put an end to days of hedging from Chicago’s coaching staff and thrusts 38-year-old Keenum into his first regular-season start since 2023, with an offense built around Williams’ agile legs.

Williams left Sunday’s 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in the fourth quarter, pulling up lame on a non-contact scramble near the goal line with Chicago trailing, according to NFL.com. He was carted off, then later spotted walking through the locker room under his own power, favoring the leg only slightly.

Caleb Williams’ Hamstring Timeline

Williams had thrown for 138 yards and an interception on 15 of 26 passing, adding 42 rushing yards, before handing the offense to backup Tyson Bagent.

Monday’s MRI turned up no tear, and coach Ben Johnson called the results somewhat encouraging, cautioning Williams would likely miss time. By Thursday, the team had ruled him out of practice entirely, and Rapoport’s own tone had shifted from unlikely to play earlier in the week to a flat no.

Johnson has praised Williams’ recovery pace throughout the week, saying the quarterback is “a little bit different than your average human being” as a healer and confirming he has stayed involved in walk-throughs and meetings.

Thursday’s session amounted to an estimation with the Bears off Thursday ahead of Monday night, but both Williams and Bagent were listed as non-participants on the injury report, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Case Keenum Prepares to Start Monday

Keenum, 38, is the last man standing in Chicago’s quarterback room after Bagent entered the NFL’s concussion protocol Tuesday following a hit from Minnesota linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, according to ABC7 Chicago‘s Courtney Cronin.

“I feel very prepared. It’s what I do every week. It’s what I’ve done for a long time. If my name’s called, I’m excited to be out there,” Keenum said as quoted by ABC7 Chicago.

Keenum took every rep with the first-team offense Wednesday while undrafted rookie Miller Moss ran the scout-team offense, and the Bears do not plan to sign a fourth quarterback, according to the same report. Keenum, a 15-year veteran, has made 66 career starts for 15,175 yards and 79 touchdowns but has not thrown a regular-season pass since 2023 with Houston, though he owns a 3-0 record as a starter against Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

Hamstring strains like Williams’ typically cost two to four weeks, and the Bears have shown no urgency to rush him back even as Johnson insists the quarterback heals faster than most. Friday’s practice, the team’s first real session of the week, will offer the clearest read yet on whether the absence stretches beyond Week 3.