Bears Get Caleb Williams Return Timeline From Injury Expert After Vikings Game

Caleb Williams limped out of Sunday’s 9-3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings with what was later diagnosed as a hamstring injury, and a prominent sports injury expert now says early signs point to a significant hamstring tear.

Chicago has no official return timeline yet, and the answer may come down to an MRI reading between two very different outcomes. But the expert, Florida-based sports-medicine physician Dr. Jesse Morse, said on Sunday in a video posted to his social media channels that he expects Williams to miss up to eight weeks.

That eight-week timeline would take Williams through the Bears’ Week 10 bye, and place his potential return on Nov. 22 when Chicago faces the New Orleans Saints.

Williams rolled left on first-and-goal from the Vikings’ 6-yard line with Chicago trailing 6-3, hunting for room to run with roughly seven minutes left in the fourth quarter. His right leg buckled though no defender was on him, in what was described as a hamstring injury on a non-contact play.

Williams grabbed his right leg and couldn’t put weight on it. Trainers helped him off, and he was later carted to the locker room, a towel over his head, according to NFL.com. He still pumped his fist for fans on the way out. Tyson Bagent took over, and Minnesota escaped with a 9-3 win after Cairo Santos had a potential tying field goal blocked. Williams finished 15 of 26 for 138 yards with an interception and 42 rushing yards in the rain.

Injury Expert’s Caleb Williams Diagnosis

Morse, a board-certified sports and family medicine physician who breaks down NFL injuries for his Injury Expertz business, posted his read soon after the game.

“This is likely to be a significant injury given the fact that it was non-contact…and he was writhing in pain and then could not put any weight on that right leg,” Morse wrote in an online post.

Morse laid out two possible outcomes. “This is probably a grade 2 hamstring strain, which is a partial tear, but there’s a possibility this is a grade 3, which is what happened to Dak Prescott, that required season-ending surgery. Those aren’t common but possible,” he said.

In his video, Morse called the injury “so potentially significant” and noted Williams could not bear weight leaving the field. He compared a grade 2 tear to a rope roughly “50% of it torn” and said Williams’ style as a running quarterback raises his reinjury risk. Morse said imaging could arrive “possibly tonight,” closing with a final assessment that it was “not looking good for Caleb Williams” pending the MRI.

“Best-case scenario, this is probably a Grade 2 partial tear, and he’s out a minimum of four weeks — probably closer to six, possibly even closer to eight,” Morse said. But he also cautioned that if the hamstring injury is revealed to be a Grade 3 tear, “that’s it. He’s done for the season. He needs surgery.”

Adam Schefter reported Williams is scheduled to undergo imaging Monday.

Bears Weigh Life Without Caleb Williams

Head coach Ben Johnson met reporters shortly after Sunday’s game ended without a diagnosis.

“He’s in good spirits. He’s a team player,” Johnson said, according to Pro Football Talk.

Johnson added he was relieved by what the injury wasn’t.

“I’m actually happy it’s nothing with the knee — that was my first inclination. But a hamstring could be pretty damaging as well. We’ll see how bad it is tomorrow and we’ll go from there,” Johnson said.

Williams had not addressed reporters since leaving the field. Bagent, making his first extended relief appearance since 2023, finished 5 of 9 for 54 yards before he was sacked on Chicago’s final red-zone chance.

Williams had not missed a game or snap to injury before Sunday, according to The Athletic‘s coverage of the injury. Chicago’s next game is a Week 3 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, Sept. 28.