The Chicago Bears could be getting some important reinforcements on offense, and quarterback Caleb Williams is certainly excited about the possibility. After returning from the bye week, the Bears have seen encouraging signs from running back Kyle Monangai and wide receiver Luther Burden III, who both returned to practice on Monday.

With Chicago preparing for its upcoming matchup against the New Orleans Saints, Williams spoke to the media Tuesday and shared what having both playmakers potentially back in the lineup would mean for the offense.

Caleb Williams Excited About Kyle Monangai’s Potential Return

Kyle Monangai has been sidelined since Week 4 with a bad turf toe injury, leaving the Bears without a key player in the backfield.

Caleb Williams was asked about the possibility of getting him back and made it clear that Monangai’s presence would be a welcoming sight.

“It’ll be great. You obviously want your playmakers out there and he’s one of those guys for us but obviously guys have stepped up. Swift has done a great job. Other guys have stepped up, Roschon and all of that so, like I said, it’ll be great to have him back. We’re excited to have him back whenever that may be.”

Williams also acknowledged that he does not know exactly when Monangai will be ready to return, but he was encouraged by what he saw from the second-year RB during practice.

“I don’t know fully the timeline of all of that but I know he’s out there with us today. Looked good; he was rolling. Moving well, running fast and I’m excited to see him whenever he gets out there for us on Sundays.”

While D’Andre Swift has helped handle the majority of the workload, having Monangai back offers the offense another dimension.

And all signs point to Monangai being back on the field Sunday against the Saints.

Bears News: Williams Makes Admission About Luther Burden

Williams was equally enthusiastic when talking about Luther Burden, who exited Chicago’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a concussion.

Head coach Ben Johnson told reporters on Tuesday that Burden has passed concussion protocol, which points to him not missing a game and being on the field Sunday.

“Luther is huge for this offense,” Williams said. “I mean he took a what was it 40, 50, 60-yard pass to the crib on a five-yard route. That’s who Luther is. He’s special for us. He’s explosive, he makes plays, he’s gonna keep making plays. Bringing the energy and the juice for us as a team.”

Williams also shared that he’s checked up on Burden a few times during the bye week and received a message from him.

“He said he’s felt good so excited to see him get back out there.”

The Bears still have plenty of time before Sunday’s matchup to determine whether Monangai and Burden should rest another week before returning, but it’s clear that both playmakers should be back on the field soon.