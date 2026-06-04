Bears Caleb Williams Sets Unprecedented 3-Word Goal After Madden Announcement

It’s been an eventful week for the Chicago Bears‘ starting quarterback. While in the midst of OTAs, it was officially announced that Caleb Williams will feature on the cover of Madden NFL 27. Williams also made an appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including the cover.

“Obviously, a childhood dream,” Williams admitted. “I mean, honestly, Mike Vick being on the cover, a couple of others obviously…It’s probably going to be one of the new trophies for me. Being able to put it up right next to all those other cool trophies I have, and accolades I have. Like I said, dream come true. They never had two back-to-back, that’s my thing, see if I can go and make it back-to-back this year.”

For Williams to accomplish his goal, he’d have to achieve an unprecedented season. EA Sports would likely opt for a different cover athlete next season unless Williams performs so well that there is no other choice. That type of performance would bode well for Bears fans, as it would likely provide Williams with more hardware to put up.

Along with Williams’ reaction to his cover announcement, he also discussed the Bears’ upcoming season. Williams even shouted out one rookie he feels lucky to have on the offense.

Bears Caleb Williams Hypes Up Sam Roush As Freak Of Nature Weapon

When discussing the Bears’ tight end room, Travis Kelce stated, “You got two absolute dawgs: referring to Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet.

However, Williams immediately jumped in to add, “I got a third one now, ya’ll haven’t seen him”, in reference to the team’s third-round draft selection, former Stanford Cardinals tight end Sam Roush.

“We got a new guy. New rookie guy. He’s built like the other guys, also. Tall, he’s smooth, you know he’s a freak of nature. Run block, pass block, catch, all of that…Whatever we need. We got three of those now, so we’re juiced, I’m juiced. It’s always an advantage when you can have one tight end, but when you have three that can do all, you know it’s a big advantage.”

The Bears Are Going To Be A Mismatch Nightmare

The Chicago Bears enjoy deploying 12– and 13-personnel packages, a.k.a. formations with two or three tight ends. Last season, Chicago ran these formations at the second-highest rate in the league.

Williams broke down why it’s so effective to have versatile tight ends and utilize those personnel groupings.

“We can drop back and put those guys in protection. We can also go 13 personnel and then shift out, you know, they get in their big heavy personnel on defense. Guys that don’t cover as well, guys that you know aren’t cover guys or whatever the case may be. You know we pop out and shift out, and we’ve got guys that can run…and obviously catch well. That’s a big up for us, big advantage for us.”

Ben Johnson’s coaching philosophy centers around putting his players in the best position to succeed. Entering year two of his system, his offense is looking to expand even more and put the team in the best position to win a Super Bowl.